Jamar Johnson first Hoosier picked in draft

Indiana is on the board in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Safety Jamar Johnson became the first Hoosier picked in the draft, going in the fifth round to the Denver Broncos with the 164th overall pick. He slid somewhat in the draft after originally being projected as a third- or fourth-round pick.

Johnson had a breakout season as a junior in 2020 after moving from "husky" (a linebacker/safety hybrid) to safety during spring practice. He opened the campaign with a massive performance in the 36-35 overtime win over Penn State with 10 tackles, including one for loss, and an interception. He topped even that sparkling performance a month later against Ohio State when he picked off two passes from No. 11 overall pick Justin Fields and also added a sack and a pass breakup as the Hoosiers nearly pulled a massive upset on the road.

After totaling 42 tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups, Johnson became the first Indiana safety to earn First-Team All-Big Ten honors since Eric Allen in 1996.

With his selection, Indiana has had at least one player picked in eight consecutive drafts, the program's longest run since a 16-year streak from 1983 to 1998. Johnson is the first safety drafted from Indiana since Eric Smedley went in the seventh round in 1996 and the first defensive back of any kind since corner Ray Fisher was a seventh-round selection in 2010.

NFL.com says: "Ascending defensive back offering coverage and positional versatility for today's brand of NFL football. Johnson offers enough field fluidity to cover the slot and showed off impressive instincts and ball skills to excite teams about his potential as a high safety.

"His combination of vision, field awareness and instincts usually have him in the right place at the right time. Johnson is willing as a tackler, but needs to clean up his technique and approach to bolster his run support for the next level. His high football IQ should aid his transition to pro football as a future starter with a strong upside."

