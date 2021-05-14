Indiana football adds former top 100 defensive end

Indiana dipped into the transfer portal once again, this time adding a former top 100 recruit with three years of eligibility remaining.

Former Auburn defensive end Jaren Handy chose the Hoosiers this week after playing two seasons with the Tigers in which he totaled 10 tackles, three for loss, a sack and a pass breakup. He will be immediately eligible.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound Handy was the No. 100 recruit in the country in the 2019 recruiting class and leaves Auburn after the head coach that recruited him, Gus Malzahn, was fired in favor of Bryan Harsin.

Handy is the cousin of Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, the 2020 Big Ten Receiver of the Year, who was a key factor in Handy's recruitment to Bloomington. Another important piece of that recruitment was the involvement of former Ole Miss defensive end Ryder Anderson, who transferred to Indiana earlier this offseason.

"He was just like, the coaches ain't never lied to him," Handy told the Herald-Times in Bloomington about Anderson. "(The coaches) always kept it real. That’s what I needed to hear, going all the way out there."

Handy's high school coach in Hattiesburg, Mississippi spoke highly of his potential.

“He has quickness and ability to use his hands and understand how to defeat blocks and get off blocks,” Hattiesburg High School coach Tony Vance told the Daily Hoosier. “He understood the defense and how he fit in the defensive scheme. Things were set up for him to sack the quarterback. He was really good at setting an offensive lineman up, setting him up inside and going outside or setting him up outside and beating him underneath. Understanding how to get to the quarterback. For a guy his size in high school, he was just unblockable.”

Indiana has brought in five transfers this offseason, in addition to a recruiting class that has the highest average rating of any Indiana class since 247sports.com began tracking individual players two decades ago. Along with Anderson and Handy, the Hoosiers have added slot receiver D.J. Matthews (from Florida State), offensive lineman Zach Carpenter (Michigan) and defensive lineman Weston Kramer (a two-year starter at Northern Illinois).

