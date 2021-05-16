Former five-star running back transfers to IU

Former USC running back Stephen Carr announced on social media that he will transfer and play his final season of eligibility at Indiana.

"I have chosen to transfer to Indiana University and finish my college career playing to my full potential and helping IU to a Big Ten Championship," Carr wrote in a message on Twitter.

Carr was a five-star recruit in the 2017 class, the No. 20 player nationally that year and the third-ranked running back. In four seasons with the Trojans, he ran for 1,319 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, and also caught 57 passes for 421 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot, 215-pound rising fifth-year senior played for current Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough in 2017, when McCullough was the running backs coach with the Trojans. Carr was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention that season as a true freshman and he ran for 119 yards against Stanford in his second career game.

McCullough left USC after the 2017 season to become the running backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and luring him back to Indiana has been the biggest boon to recruiting at Indiana during head coach Tom Allen's tenure. In addition to helping convince Carr to play in Bloomington, McCullough's sons, two of whom are top 100 recruits in the 2022 and 2023 classes, respectively, have committed to play at Indiana.

For his part, Carr will be the first five-star recruit to be a part of Indiana's program since recruiting services began ranking players in the late 1990s. He is a powerful back, capable of running over defenders between the tackles and also making would-be tacklers miss in open space. Carr was the leading rusher for a USC team that went 5-1 in 2020, though he split carries with Markese Stepp, an Indianapolis native who has also since transferred, to Nebraska.

At Indiana, Carr will step into a running backs room that already had talent – former four-star recruit Sampson James is set to take over as the lead back after Stevie Scott III's departure for the NFL following three All-Big Ten campaigns – but that lacked some depth. He and James will battle it out in fall camp for the lead back role, though James will certainly get the first crack as the returning member of the program. James also went through IU spring practice, while Carr was with USC.

Indiana has used the transfer portal selectively but forcefully this offseason, bringing in three former top 100 recruits and a couple of players at key positions. In addition to Carr, the Hoosiers signed former Florida State slot receiver D.J. Matthews (No. 51 recruit in 2018) and former Auburn defensive end Jaren Handy (No. 100 recruit in 2019). Former Michigan offensive lineman Zach Carpenter also joined the Hoosiers, as did former Ole Miss defensive end Ryder Anderson. All five could play key roles this fall.

