Indiana adds South Florida big man

Just four days after Indiana announced that Jerome Hunter was leaving the program, the Hoosiers have found a replacement for the 13th and final scholarship on the roster.

Former South Florida center Michael Durr announced this morning that he will transfer to Indiana. He'll be immediately eligible in 2021-22 and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Durr is a 7-footer, a versatile post presence that fills what was maybe the final hole on Indiana's roster. The Atlanta native averaged 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 26 minutes per contest in his final season with the Bulls.

Durr has a good post-up game, is capable of finishing around the rim with either hand and he's been relatively efficient in the past, shooting 51% as a freshman and 49% as a sophomore. In 2020-21, however, that dipped to 41% as he made a concerted effort to expand his range and add jump shooting to his game. The experiment wasn't a complete failure – he can step out to about 17 feet and look relatively comfortable and he even made four 3-pointers (on 20 attempts) – but Indiana will likely have him playing from the low post almost exclusively. Importantly, however, the work Durr put in on his jumper translated at the free throw line, where he improved from 53% as a freshman to 63% as a sophomore and then 79% as a junior. That will be invaluable for the Hoosiers in late-game situations.

Durr's presence is essential for the 2021-22 Indiana team because it allows the Hoosiers to play Trayce Jackson-Davis at power forward most of the time. New coach Mike Woodson has repeatedly said he wants Jackson-Davis to play further away from the basket this season because developing that portion of his game will help him get to the NBA. Jackson-Davis was an All-American last season, but he was miscast as a center because of the back injury that kept erstwhile starting center Joey Brunk sidelined all season. Jackson-Davis is more comfortable at power forward and a significant part of why he returned to the Hoosiers for another year was Woodson's promise to help him develop his jump shot and his right hand (the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball is left-handed).

After Brunk transferred to Ohio State, however, Indiana was left with few good options at center. The Hoosiers would have had to choose between putting Jackson-Davis back there, giving the spot to Race Thompson (who at 6-8 would have been undersized at the position) or throwing 6-9 true freshman Logan Duncomb into the fire immediately. Instead, the Hoosiers can put Durr at center, give Jackson-Davis as many minutes as he can handle at power forward and then rotate Duncomb and Thompson in where they make the most sense.

That's especially important for Duncomb, who will be able to develop at his own pace. Thompson is the one "hurt" the most by Durr's presence because he'll probably lose some relatively significant minutes, but he's too much of a bulldog on both ends to keep off the floor. Woodson has said he wants to increase the range on Thompson's jumper and if the Minnesota native can hit consistently from 18-20 feet, it's possible Indiana could throw out some super-big lineups that feature Thompson, Jackson-Davis and Durr on the floor together. The bottom line is that Durr, in addition to providing a reliable rebounding and low-post presence, gives Indiana roster flexibility it did not have last season and would not have had next year following Brunk's transfer.

With Durr in place, Indiana is back to 13 scholarships. The roster is never finalized of course, but it's very possible the 13 players currently on the roster are the same ones that suit up to start the season. If that's the case, there will be a whopping six new faces: transfers Durr, Parker Stewart, Xavier Johnson and Miller Kopp and freshmen Duncomb and Tamar Bates. Outside of Duncomb, all of them should play big minutes immediately.

dsinn@jg.net