Pregame: TinCaps (6-8) vs. Lansing (6-7)

The TinCaps took it on the chin Thursday night, falling 12-1 at Parkview Field in a game that saw the home team strike out 18 times, including their final six batters of the game, issue eight walks and need a position player (Ethan Skender) to work mop-up duty in the ninth inning.

The loss dropped Fort Wayne behind the victorious Lansing Lugnuts for third place in the High-A Central East Division, but there is good news: tonight is Anderson Espinoza Night at the ballpark. The 23-year-old right-hander is the top prospect on the TinCaps' roster and was once the No. 2 pitching prospect in all of baseball. He pitched in an official game for the first time in 4 1/2 years on May 6 and looked sharp, throwing two shutout innings, hitting 97 mph with his fastball and striking out three while only giving up one hit. Crucially, his command was good – he didn't walk anyone – which was one of the main question marks about his repertoire even before he had two Tommy John surgeries.

It appeared as though Espinoza, after being held tightly in check for that first outing (he only threw 26 pitches, 17 going for strikes), would gradually ramp up to a full starter's workload over the first several weeks of the season. Instead, he was skipped over during Fort Wayne's road series in Lake County for undisclosed reasons and is pitching tonight for the first time in more than two weeks. Observers will be watching his velocity closely to see if it reaches the same level as it did in his first outing. It is much warmer tonight than it was May 6, so he shouldn't have much trouble getting loose.

Espinoza will have to pay particular attention to Lansing cleanup hitter Jordan Diaz, who has terrorized the TinCaps in this series. The 20-year-old infielder has homered in all three games between this week, including a mammoth blast Thursday night that landed on top of the Summit Club facade in straightaway center field, at least 425 feet from home plate. He's sixth in the league in slugging at .563.

The Lugnuts will counter Espinoza with 24-year-old right-hander Reid Birlingmair. Birlingmair has some strikeout ability – he whiffed almost exactly a batter per inning in 2019: 120 strikeouts in 123 innings – and that could be a problem for a TinCaps team that struggled to make contact Thursday, especially in the late innings. Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton, who hit the ball hard in three of his four at-bats in the lopsided loss, said the team would put the game behind it quickly and come out confident again tonight. The TinCaps have to avoid falling behind in the count, which would give Birlingmair a chance to show off his solid curveball as he hunts strikeouts.

Fort Wayne's lineup tonight features Jawuan Harris, whose .909 OPS is 10th in the league, back in center field and leading off. Harris was out of the lineup Thursday after getting pulled from the game late Wednesday for what manager Anthony Contreras called a "team thing," declining to elaborate. Harris, Williams-Sutton and Tirso Ornelas comprise the Fort Wayne outfield and all three have been hitting well recently (Harris and Williams-Sutton have been doing so all season).

