IU football adds another Power Five transfer

Indiana dipped into the transfer portal again Monday, signing Texas A&M wide receiver Camron Buckley, a three-year contributor with the Aggies.

The 6-foot-2 Buckley played in all 39 games for A&M from 2017 to 2019, but sat out the 2020 season with a knee injury suffered in fall camp. In his first three seasons, he caught 62 passes for 877 yards and four touchdowns.

“Cam has caught a lot of footballs and made a lot of big-time plays in the SEC,” IU coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “He brings experience and leadership to the wide receivers room. We’re excited about the play-making ability he adds to our offense.”

Indiana has added eight transfers this offseason, including a pair of wide receivers in Florida State's D.J. Matthews and Buckley, who was the No. 372 recruit in the country in the 2017 class. Auburn DE Jaren Handy, Ole Miss DE Ryder Anderson, USC RB Stephen Carr and Michigan OL Zach Carpenter are among the other transfers from Power Five programs.

Those are some of the better programs in the country and Indiana is bringing in players that have contributed in the past and have multiple years of eligibility remaining. Coach Tom Allen has improved the team's recruiting – with an assist from new running backs coach Deland McCullough – but bringing in transfers that can play immediately is a shortcut to closing the talent gap with some of the better teams in the conference.

Buckley and Matthews will help provide depth for a receivers group that lost program mainstay Whop Philyor to the NFL. The position already has a big-time outside threat in Big Ten Receiver of the Year Ty Fryfogle. The Hoosiers are hoping that Miles Marshall can finally cash in on his enormous talent and play opposite Fryfogle, but Buckley provides experience on the outside, as well, in case Marshall doesn't put it all together.

