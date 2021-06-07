Hoosiers to play in Bahamas in August

Indiana men's basketball will play two exhibition games in the Bahamas in mid-August, the Hoosiers announced Monday. Their trip out of the country will last from Aug. 10-16 and will be the first time Indiana basketball has traveled internationally since a trip to Canada in 2014.

Indiana will play its games against professional team BC Mega, which is based in Belgrade, Serbia. The games will take place Aug. 13 and 15 at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island.

“I am extremely excited to bring the Indiana Hoosiers to the Bahamas this summer," first-year coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. "This will be an excellent opportunity for our young men to grow as a team and begin to learn our new system. I have great respect for our opponent, BC Mega. This will be great preparation for the challenges of the upcoming season."

Indiana last traveled to the Bahamas prior to the 2007-08 season under then-coach Kelvin Sampson. The Hoosiers will have six new players on their roster for the upcoming season (transfers Parker Stewart, Miller Kopp, Xavier Johnson and Michael Durr and incoming freshmen Logan Duncomb and Tamar Bates) and the exhibitions will be a chance for the new players to build chemistry in a game environment.

The games will also give Indiana fans an early look at the fruits of Woodson's first offseason as head coach, during which he hopes to, among other tasks, improve Trayce Jackson-Davis's jump shot and right hand usage, help Race Thompson develop a useful 3-point shot and rebuild point guard Rob Phinisee's confidence.

The exhibition games will not be televised, but limited fan attendance will be permitted at the games. To be eligible for the opportunity to purchase game tickets, fans must be staying at the Atlantis Resort. Reservations and tickets for both exhibition games are available now by visiting https://www.atlantisbahamas.com/iu-basketball-in-paradise.

