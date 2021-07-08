Four-star Indianapolis receiver commits to IU

Indiana football's 2022 recruiting class is shaping up to be the best in program history by a fairly wide margin – at least since the modern era of ranking classes began in the late 1990s – and the Hoosiers added another huge commitment Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, four-star Lawrence North wide receiver Omar Cooper chose the Hoosiers over offers from West Virginia, Iowa and Michigan State, among others. Cooper is the 214th-ranked recruit in the country, per 247sports.com, and the No. 5 player in Indiana in his class.

“It felt like home,” Cooper tells 247Sports of why he committed to IU. “The coaches were amazing, Tom Allen was just very impressive just how he is and his energy I loved it. I also liked (co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers) Coach (Grant) Heard’s energy too and how real he keeps it. He will tell you the truth no matter what.”

Cooper also had personal connections with Indiana: his quarterback for his first three seasons of high school football, Donaven McCulley, is now at Indiana and the pair have connected for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, with 27 touchdowns during that span. Cooper is also a good friend of fellow Lawrence North rising senior C.J. Gunn, who is committed to play basketball at Indiana starting in the fall of 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver is recovering from a torn ACL and could miss the start of his senior season. He plans to stay in high school for his whole senior year in order to play basketball at Lawrence North, rather than enrolling early at IU.

Cooper is the third four-star recruit in Indiana's 2022 class, which now ranks 25th in the country, per 247. He is the highest-ranked wide receiver that has ever committed to Indiana and the fifth-highest-rated player at any position. Of the top five players to ever commit to Indiana, three of them (safety Dasan McCullough, cornerback Trevell Mullen and Cooper) are from the 2022 class. A fourth, Sampson James, joined the Hoosiers as part of the 2019 class and McCulley, a '21 recruit, is seventh on that list.