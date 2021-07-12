Snider OL Moore commits to IU

Snider offensive lineman D.J. Moore, who will be a senior in the fall has committed to play college football at Indiana, he announced on social media Monday.

"It's done. I'm stayin' home," Moore wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Moore chose the Hoosiers over offers from Purdue and a number of other Big Ten teams, including Nebraska and Minnesota.

He is projected as an offensive guard in college and is the No. 413 recruit in the country, per 247sports.com and the 10th-ranked player in the state. Rivals has him ranked much higher, at No. 220 nationally, making him a four-star recruit.

Moore's commitment is the latest in a string of recruiting victories for Indiana: he is the 12th commitment in the class and, going by Rivals' rankings, is the third four-star recruit to commit to the Hoosiers in the last three weeks. Indiana's class, which is very likely to be the best in program history, is ranked No. 20 in the country by 247.

"Love all of it," Moore told 247 of Indiana's campus and program. "I always said I wanted to get out of Indiana but it really felt like home as soon as I got there. My favorite part (of my visit) was walking out on the field and touching the rock. Also the weight room is absolutely amazing!"

Moore would be the third Fort Wayne lineman on IU's roster when he arrives in Bloomington and second from Snider, joining former Panther Randy Holtz and Bishop Dwenger product Luke Wiginton.

