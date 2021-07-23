Hoosiers land Georgia power forward

Indiana basketball added a commitment in its 2022 recruiting class when three-star Fayetteville, Georgia, power forward Kaleb Banks chose the Hoosiers over offers from Alabama, Georgia – led by former Hoosiers coach Tom Crean – and Georgia Tech.

The 6-foot-8 Banks, who has a 7-2 wingspan, is the No. 123 recruit in the country, per 247sports.com and the 22nd-ranked power forward. He is the second commitment in Indiana's 2022 class, joining Indianapolis guard C.J. Gunn, who committed during former coach Archie Miller's tenure and then re-affirmed his commitment after Indiana hired coach Mike Woodson.

One of the assistant coaches Woodson hired, Yasir Rosemond, was a key factor in Banks' commitment, as were the facilities at Indiana, which impressed him on a June visit.

"The facilities are state of the art," Banks told Inside the Hall. "I love the intimate feel of Assembly Hall. It’s very unique. The other facilities are all state of the art and close together. I like that. A player’s dream."

Indiana's 2022 class ranks 33rd in the country.