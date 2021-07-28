Tip times set for IU in Bahamas

Indiana basketball's exhibition games against Serbian professional team BC Mega in the Bahamas will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15, the Hoosiers announced.

“I think this opportunity will be extremely beneficial to the young men in our program,” Indian coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. “They’ve worked extremely hard this summer and to have the chance to test yourselves against professional basketball players is invaluable. We’ll be able to learn a lot about ourselves and we’ll use that to our advantage as we prepare for our official practices to start in late September and games in early November.”

During an offseason with so much roster turnover, Indiana is smart to play some exhibition games against top-flight competition, just so it can start to get a better sense of how the roster fits together and which players deserve the first cracks at the starting lineup when practice begins. Right now, the only real certainty on the roster is that Trayce Jackson-Davis will start at power forward. Almost everything else is in flux.

It helps that BC Mega is not likely to play Washington Generals to IU's Globetrotters. The pro club features a likely 2022 lottery pick in 6-foot-10, 18-year-old shooting guard Nikola Jovic (no, he isn't just Nikola Jokic wearing a disguise), as well as former Dayton point guard Dayshon "Scoochie" Smith, who played for Archie Miller with the Flyers and racked up 498 career assists.

For ticket information, go to https://www.atlantisbahamas.com/iu-basketball-in-paradise. Tickets are $125 and can only be purchased along with a reservation at Atlantis Paradise Island.

dsinn@jg.net