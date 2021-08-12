IU to be without centers in Bahamas

Indiana basketball will play its first (unofficial) game under new coach Mike Woodson on Friday. The Hoosiers will get a good test from Serbian professional team BC Mega in the Bahamas, but they'll likely have to pass that test without a couple of their big men.

Centers Michael Durr and Logan Duncomb are unlikely to play in the two exhibition games, according to multiple reports. Neither is reportedly seriously injured, but Indiana has not officially released any official injury report.

Durr is a 7-foot transfer from South Florida. He was brought in following center Joey Brunk's decision to transfer to Ohio State. Durr has been a good foil for All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis in practice, using his athleticism and physicality to force Jackson-Davis to get tough and creative offensively around the basket, according to Woodson.

Duncomb is an incoming true freshman, a top 100 recruit out of Cincinnati. He probably would have benefited significantly from facing the professional team, but now in all likelihood won't get that chance.

From a matchup standpoint, the Hoosiers will be hurt by the loss of two of their tallest players against a BC Mega team that features 6-10 Nikola Jovic, a potential lottery pick in the 2022 draft. In the absence of Durr and Duncomb, Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson will have to handle the duties at center and one of them will be tasked with shadowing Jovic at all times.

