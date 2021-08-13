Hoosiers win exhibition in Bahamas

Indiana basketball defeated Serbian professional team BC Mega 79-66 in an exhibition game in the Bahamas.

It was the first of two games against BC Mega for the Hoosiers, with the second to be played Sunday.

All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way for Indiana with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes. Freshman Tamar Bates had 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting and Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp went 3 for 4 from 3-point range and totaled 12 points. IU shot 7 for 19 from long distance.