Friday, August 13, 2021 10:10 pm
Hoosiers win exhibition in Bahamas
JOURNAL GAZETTE
Indiana basketball defeated Serbian professional team BC Mega 79-66 in an exhibition game in the Bahamas.
It was the first of two games against BC Mega for the Hoosiers, with the second to be played Sunday.
All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way for Indiana with 23 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes. Freshman Tamar Bates had 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting and Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp went 3 for 4 from 3-point range and totaled 12 points. IU shot 7 for 19 from long distance.
