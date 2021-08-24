Highly-ranked 2022 guard commits to IU

Indiana basketball added a highly-ranked commitment to its 2022 class Monday when four-star combo guard Jalen Hood-Schifino chose the Hoosiers over Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Hood-Schifino is the No. 23 recruit in the country and the third-ranked combo guard, per 247sports.com. He had originally committed to Pittsburgh, but reopened his recruitment in July 2020. He also had offers from Kansas, Illinois and Memphis, among others.

"I've been building a relationship with (Indiana assistant) Coach Kenya (Hunter) since the middle of my junior year and when Coach (Mike) Woodson got the job, he called me and told me his vision for me," Hood-Schifino said. "Just from then on out, I've built a great relationship with them.

"Coach Woodson, he's a former NBA guy, he's been at the highest level, that's where I want to go. I know when I go there, he's going to push me every day and I know the development is going to be great."

Hood-Schifino, a Pittsburgh native who plays at Montverde Academy in Florida, is the third member of Indiana's 2022 class, joining Indianapolis guard CJ Gunn and Georgia native Kaleb Banks. With this latest commitment, IU's class ranks No. 5 nationally.

Since taking the IU job in late March, Woodson has already received commitments from Hood-Schifino, Banks and highly-ranked 2021 guard Tamar Bates, who will play for the Hoosiers this season. Gunn, who originally committed during former coach Archie Miller's tenure, has also re-affirmed his desire to play for the Hoosiers.

dsinn@jg.net