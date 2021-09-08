Juwan Morgan signs with Celtics

Former Indiana forward Juwan Morgan, a two-time All-Big Ten performer in 2018 and 2019, has reportedly agreed to a training camp contract with the Boston Celtics.

Morgan's deal is reportedly non-guaranteed and he will probably be hard-pressed to earn a roster spot with the NBA team out of camp. It is possible that even if he does not, however, he could end up with Boston's G League team, the Maine Celtics.

After going undrafted out of college in 2019, Morgan beat the odds and carved out a spot in the NBA for two seasons with the Utah Jazz, for whom he played 50 games across 2019-20 and 2020-21, averaging 1.4 points, 1 rebound and shooting 51.8% from the field in 5.6 minutes per contest. Some of his most important work came in the 2020 playoffs, when he played in all seven games for the depleted Jazz, including a pair of starts. In Game 1, the Jazz lost to Denver 135-125, but Morgan had seven rebounds and was a plus-17 on plus/minus. Utah lost the first-round series to Denver, 4-3.

In Boston training camp, Morgan will be reunited with former Indiana teammate Romeo Langford, a lottery pick who is entering his third season in the NBA, as well. Also on the roster is that pair's former antagonist at Indiana, Purdue guard Carsen Edwards. The former Boilermaker All-American has reportedly been traded to Memphis in a deal that cannot be officially completed until Sept. 15.

Morgan was a four-year contributor at Indiana, coming off the bench during the Hoosiers' run to the Big Ten title and Sweet 16 in 2015-16 before starting for most of the next three seasons. He never returned to the NCAA Tournament during another season under Tom Crean or two more playing for Archie Miller, but he finished his Indiana tenure 24th on the all-time IU scoring list with more than 1,300 points and was 10th in career rebounds and eighth in blocks.

