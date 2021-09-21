Hoosier Hysteria details

Hoosier Hysteria, the kickoff to the Indiana basketball season, will be held at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers announced this afternoon.

Doors will open at 2:30 p.m., and admittance to the event is free with open seating, but attendees are asked to bring a canned food item to donate to the Hoosier Hills Food Bank. Hoosier Hysteria is expected to last 90 minutes and will conclude in time for fans to be able to watch the Hoosiers' football game at Penn State, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature introductions for the men's and women's basketball teams, including the first-ever appearance for Mike Woodson as the head men's basketball coach. It will be the first time since the end of the 2020 season that IU fans will be able to see their teams in person after attendance was limited to family and friends of players and coaches in 2020-21.

dsinn@jg.net