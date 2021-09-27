Indiana receiver Matthews Jr. out for season

Indiana receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. suffered a torn ACL while returning a punt during the Hoosiers' 33-31 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday, IU coach Tom Allen announced Monday. Matthews, a Florida State transfer, will miss the rest of the season.

"It's a tough, tough blow for us and for him," Allen said. "I hurt for him. He's had an amazing attitude, even the night it happened. ... Tough break, but got to be able to fill the void and press on."

Matthews, a graduate transfer in his first season with Indiana, had been one of the team's top playmakers through its first four games. He caught five passes for 120 yards against Cincinnati and returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown in a win over Idaho.

In his absence, the Hoosiers will look to true freshmen Malachi Holt-Bennett and Jordyn Williams to play a larger role in the pass game, Allen said. Cornerback Reese Taylor, the 2017 Indiana Mr. Football, will return punts going forward. He did so in 2020 and gained 8.1 yards per return.

