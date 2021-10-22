Indiana lands four-star 2023 guard

New Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson landed a commitment from another high-level recruit Friday as he continues to build momentum for the moribund program in the early stages of his tenure.

Four-star class of 2023 guard Jakai Newton picked the Hoosiers on Friday out of a top three that also included Georgia and Vanderbilt. The Covington, Georgia native is Indiana's first commitment in the 2023 class, the 67th-ranked player in the country and the No. 12 combo guard, according to 247sports.com.

"I kind of knew it from the jump," the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Newton said of his decision to play for the Hoosiers. "(The way) Coach Woodson and Coach Ya(sir Rosemond) treated my family, they welcomed me."

Newton traveled to Bloomington for an official visit last weekend and came away impressed with Woodson's down-to-earth attitude.

"He talked about how he would help me as a person and as a player," Newton told Peegs.com of his talks with the 63-year-old Indiana coach. "As far as being humble, you can’t really tell he’s a famous person. He takes pictures with everybody. People walk up to him and say hi. He’s super nice to everybody.”

"Just talking with Woodson ... I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t expect him to be so chill," Newton added.

In Newton, the Hoosiers would be getting a player who can contribute immediately as a freshman. He is seemingly the type of guard that Woodson values: able to beat players off the dribble, create for others, shoot a little from the outside and guard multiple spots on defense.

Woodson has recruited several of those players to the program since he took the job in late March; he added Xavier Johnson from the transfer portal to run the team's offense this season, signed talented freshman Tamar Bates and garnered a commitment from five-star 2022 guard Jalen Hood-Schifino before landing Newton on Friday.

It has been a busy recruiting period for the Hoosiers. In addition to Newton's commitment, they are hoping to land 6-9 four-star 2022 power forward Noah Clowney, whose decision will come on Nov. 1. Indiana also hosted 2023 Indianapolis center Xavier Booker on an official visit this week.

The biggest question mark surrounding Woodson when Indiana hired him was whether the longtime NBA coach would be able to recruit at the collegiate level despite lacking the networks of relationships with high school and AAU coaches that more seasoned members of the profession have developed over years.

Barely six months after he took the job, Woodson has pretty emphatically answered that criticism with results. Landing Bates to improve the 2021-22 team was massively important to building credibility with new recruits and getting Hood-Schifino signaled an ability to draw in elite talent in future classes. He hasn't done it alone, of course, and assistant coaches Rosemond, Kenya Hunter and Dane Fife likely played a role in getting Woodson up to speed quickly.

But, to a man, the Indiana recruits who have committed to play for Woodson (and some current players who decided to stay with the program after former coach Archie Miller's dismissal) have mentioned conversations with the veteran coach as a positive factor in their decision. By all accounts, his ability to talk basketball with just about anyone has translated from the NBA and he seems to be making a good impression with players who were previously unfamiliar with him.

All of the current momentum could evaporate pretty quickly if Indiana doesn't win on the court, but if it does, there is less and less evidence for the idea, bandied about by some national reporters in April, that Woodson won't be able to handle the transition to the college ranks.

