Ohio guard commits to Hoosiers

Indiana added a commitment to its 2023 men’s basketball recruiting class tonight when guard Gabe Cupps, a four-star recruit from Dayton, chose the Hoosiers over offers from Stanford and Ohio State, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound Cupps is the No. 88 player in the country, according to 247sports.com, and the No. 3 player from Ohio.

“I think basketball really mattering to the school, it’s IU basketball,” Cupps told Peegs.com of what led to his decision. “I think that’s something that’s really cool and can’t be replicated most places. And Coach (Mike) Woodson being there, his purpose of coaching at IU and coming back is to bring IU back to the top, it’s really cool to see his loyalty and trust.

"He’s talked to me a bunch about how it’s a family. That’s just an example of how IU is a family. Him coming back shows that loyalty that he feels, like it’s on him to bring IU back to the top. I think that challenge of bringing IU back is something that really stands out to me. I’ve always been one to take on a challenge."

Cupps plays for his father, Brook Cupps, at Centerville High School in Dayton, which he led to the school's first boys basketball state championship during his sophomore season in 2020-21. Cupps averaged 15.2 points and shot 35% from 3-point range during his team's run to the title. He also compiled a 5-to-1 assist/turnover ratio.

Cupps is the second commitment in Indiana's 2023 class, which also includes four-star guard Jakai Newton. Those are two players that fit everything Woodson wants from his backcourt: ball-handling, shooting and ability to guard multiple positions on defense. Still barely seven months into tenure as Indiana coach, Woodson's remaking of the program continues apace. Next up will be a big man in the 2023 class: the Hoosiers don't have anyone taller than 6-8 among their five commits in the '22 and '23 classes.

“He’s got a great staff, and his experience kind of speaks for itself,” Brook Cupps told the Daily Hoosier of Woodson's recruiting pitch. “That recruits a lot of people with just his experience in the NBA and knowledge of the game. When you talk with him his love for Indiana basketball is genuine and that comes out in his recruiting.”

