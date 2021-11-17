Halftime: Indiana 39, St. John's 27

BLOOMINGTON – The roar is back in Assembly Hall.

For the first time since the end of the 2019-20 season, a truly raucous crowd has packed the 50-year-old Bloomington Arena tonight and it has been treated to an Indiana team playing a high-energy, emotional, fun brand of basketball. Halfway through their first test of the season, the Hoosiers are on the road to passing, though there is work left to do. Indiana leads St. John's at the half, 39-27.

Though it's not yet clear whether Indiana will win this game, one thing seems fairly certain: the visitors won't reach 105 points tonight and they won't shoot 60% from the field. Those were St. John's averages through two games heading into tonight, but the Hoosiers held the Red Storm to just 33% shooting in the first half, making nearly offensive possession difficult for them. Xavier Johnson was one of the keys to that defensive performance, doing a good job of staying in front of his man on the wing, drawing a charge and picking up a steal. Trayce Jackson-Davis also pitched in with back-to-back blocks midway through the half, shutting down a couple of solid opportunities in the paint. At one juncture, the Red Storm missed eight consecutive shots, giving them few chances to set up the press defense they have utilized so often under coach Mike Anderson. It was a very disciplined defensive performance from Indiana overall as the Hoosiers rotated well, moved their feet, avoided fouls (St. John's did not shoot its first free throw until the 7:43 mark of the half) and limited second-chance opportunities.

Indiana's offensive performance has been at times spectacular, but not quite as polished overall. The good news: the Hoosiers are shooting 52% from the field and were up above 50% before a cold stretch midway through the period. They're getting good looks on the outside and Johnson and Parker Stewart have each nailed a 3 off of good ball movement. Indiana also has turned defense into offense with 10 points off of nine St. John's turnovers and has pretty easily broken the press the few times the Red Storm have been able to set it up (despite an early miscue from Race Thompson where he illegally moved with the ball on the inbounds pass as he looked for somewhere to pass the ball).

Midway through the half it felt as though the Hoosiers might let an opportunity to build a significant lead get away in a flurry of missed opportunities on offense. Instead, freshman Tamar Bates stepped up and led Indiana to a double-digit lead. Bates stopped a string of four straight misses for the Hoosiers with a nice jumper, kicking off a string of seven points in quick succession for the five-star recruit. Bates then showed off some impressive ball-handling ability to get free for a stepback 3 that he buried and finished his flurry with a pretty shot-fake into a 15-foot pull-up jumper to make it 27-14 Hoosiers. Bates has a smooth game and isn't afraid of a few misses; the kid is brimming with confidence. His run opened a stretch in which the Hoosiers made 7 of 8 from the field to stretch their lead to 15.

Indiana put together a poised, confident half against a team that many believe will be in the NCAA Tournament. That's a pretty significant statement for a Hoosiers team still figuring out how good it can be. Now they need to bring it home.

