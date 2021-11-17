Indiana beats St. John's, 76-74, after 14-point lead gets away

BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Indiana survived a second-half charge from visiting St. John's, holding on to win 76-74 in front of a raucous crowd at Assembly Hall. The win was the first over a power conference team for Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson.

3 Takeaways

The more things change ... : One of the more persistent problems for the Hoosiers during the Archie Miller Era was a puzzling inability to knock down free throws. Indiana never ranked higher than 273rd in the country in foul shooting percentage in any of Miller's four years at the helm and was 299th last season. Indiana's social media team even made light of the problem with a video during the offseason of nothing but Indiana shooting free throws, letting fans know the Hoosiers were working on it. But issues at the charity stripe nearly bit Indiana again tonight, as the Hoosiers went just 10 of 19 from the line, including a 4 for 7 mark for Jackson-Davis. Bates missed both shots on his lone trip to the line, as did fellow guard Rob Phinisee. Xavier Johnson only split two free throws with 8.4 seconds to play and Indiana up one. It's one thing for a big man to struggle somewhat at the line, but IU's guards have to be better or foul shooting will cost the Hoosiers games this season.

Hero Jordan Geronimo: The Indiana sophomore was pretty quiet most of the night, but he lit up in the game's biggest moment. After St. John's tied the game at 56 with less than nine minutes left, erasing what had been a 14-point Indiana lead, the Red Storm seemed to have the Hoosiers on the ropes. Enter the 6-foot-6 forward from Concord, New Hampshire. Geronimo drained a 3 from the right wing to put Indiana in front, grabbed a tough rebound in traffic to set up a Khristian Lander basket, hit a nice midrange jumper off an inbounds pass and then drove the baseline for a terrific up-and-under layup to cap a 9-2 Indiana run. Geronimo is not a starter for the Hoosiers, but knowing he has that kind of ability to affect the game in short spurts off the bench will make him a valuable weapon for Woodson to deploy at select moments.

Player of the Game: Trayce Jackson-Davis

The All-American forward had his second double-double in three games to open the season and provided some of the biggest shots of the game, including a powerful layup that broke a 65-all tie with a 4:05 to go and a putback layup with 2:01 to go that left the Hoosiers in front 71-68. He added two blocks to his total and became the 54th player in Indiana history with 1,000 points when he crossed the threshold in the second half.

Tip-Ins

The matchup was part of the Gavitt Games, which began in 2015 and pit teams from the Big Ten against Big East foes. Indiana is 3-1/2-2 in the series, which it participated in for the first time since beating Marquette in 2018. St. John's is ninth in NCAA with 1,889 wins, while Indiana is 10th with 1,872. ... St. John's came into the game boasting the No. 1 scoring offense in the country at 105 points per game and the No. 1 shooting offense at 60.5%. The Red Storm knocked down 43% tonight, including 33% from beyond the arc, where they entered contest hitting 48.1%. ... Both of these teams received votes in the AP Poll this week. ... Indiana shot 52% from the field. ... Race Thompson had 15 points on 6 of 9 from the field and five rebounds for the Hoosiers. ... Miller Kopp added 12 points for Indiana and went 2 of 4 from 3-point range. ... Julian Champagnie led St. John's with 32 points and seven rebounds. He missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer. ... Indiana led 39-27 at halftime. The Hoosiers never trailed after Johnson nailed a 3 to tie the game at 3 with 19:05 left in the first half.

What's Next?

Indiana will be back in action Sunday, when the Hoosiers welcome Louisiana (2-0) to Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Louisana is coming off a 17-9 season that was the latest in a string of excellent campaigns under longtime coach Bob Marlin, who has won more than 700 games overall at Louisiana and Sam Houston State. The Ragin' Cajuns have wins over Southern Mississippi and Division II West Florida this season and play NAIA Xavier (Louisiana) tonight.

dsinn@jg.net