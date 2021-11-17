Pregame: Indiana (2-0) vs. St. John's (2-0)

BLOOMINGTON – Welcome to another season of Indiana basketball.

The Hoosiers have already played the first two games of the Mike Woodson Era, but tonight is the first game this season your intrepid reporter will be covering live from Assembly Hall. It's the start of my fourth full season on the beat and I'm excited to have you, dear reader, along for the ride. We have no way of knowing yet whether the 2021-22 version of the Hoosiers will be more successful than its immediate predecessors (though I have my suspicions it will), but it will almost certainly be different.

It is a perfect night to visit Assembly Hall for the first time this season: Indiana will face its first significant test of the season, against a team that mirrors the Hoosiers in many ways. After relatively painless wins to open the season against Eastern Michigan and Northern Illinois (though that victory over EMU was far closer than the Hoosiers would have liked), Indiana takes on St. John's tonight. Like the Hoosiers, the Red Storm are among the "others receiving votes" category in the AP Poll, are coming off two easy wins to start the campaign and are looking for a signature early-season triumph that puts them back in the national conversation after years of wandering in the wilderness.

St. John's is in Year 3 under coach Mike Anderson, who led his troops to a 16-11 finish that fell short of the NCAA Tournament last season. The Red Storm have the top two scorers back from that team – 6-foot-8 wing Julian Champagnie and 6-0 Posh Alexander – and added a pair of Big Ten transfers in former Rutgers guard Montez Mathis and former Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler, both of whom seem likely to be significant contributors this season.

St. John's will test Indiana on both ends of the floor in a way the Hoosiers have not experienced yet this year. The Red Storm play at a hyper-fast pace and have parlayed that into the nation's No. 1 scoring offense, piling up 105 points per game. That includes an absurd 119 points in a season-opening win over Mississippi Valley State. The Hoosiers will have be disciplined on the defensive end and will need to guard the 3-point line particularly closely: St. John's hit 48.1% from beyond the arc in its first two games.

Made baskets are particularly valuable for the Red Storm because they allow them to set up their full-court press defense. Anderson brought the pressure, trapping defense from his days with the "40 Minutes of Hell" Arkansas teams and St. John's has embraced the style, forcing 34 turnovers in its first two games. The Hoosiers will need their point guards, Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee, to handle the pressure without turning the ball over. Johnson in particular will be an X-factor – he was turnover-prone at Pitt and has five giveaways through two games with the Hoosiers. If that pair can handle the St. John's pressure, Indiana should be able to get some easy baskets off of the press break. If Phinisee and Johnson get bogged down in the backcourt, Indiana could be in for a long night. Either way, there is plenty to be learned about the Hoosiers tonight.

If Indiana can get St. John's stuck in a halfcourt game, which would be a win in and of itself, the Hoosiers will have to deal with 6-11 Red Storm center Joel Soriano. The Fordham transfer has been outstanding in his team's first two games, grabbing 18 rebounds and blocking six shots. Tonight will be a test of how much Indiana forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson have really expanded their range. Can they hit some 17-footers and pull Soriano away from the rim? Last season, the answer likely would have been no. Will this year, after an offseason of focus on shooting longer jumpers for moments just like this, be any different? It's among the many questions that will have at least partial answers tonight.

