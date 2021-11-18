BLOOMINGTON – Indiana coach Mike Woodson sat down heavily in his chair at the front of the Indiana Media Room in the bowels of Assembly Hall. He sighed deeply and rubbed his eyes, clearly exhausted.

That's likely how most of his players felt, as well, after gutting out a 76-74 win over visiting St. John's tonight in a raucous atmosphere at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers, who won for the first time under Woodson against a high-major opponent, let a 12-point second-half lead get away, but got big plays up and down the roster to improve to 3-0. It was the type of game that could boost an NCAA Tournament resume come March, but even if it doesn't, it was a galvanizing victory for the Hoosiers, who were pushed to the limit and survived.

"We knew they were going to make runs," Woodson said of St. John's. "They are a team that they keep pressing and putting the heat on. ... But at the end of the day, this is a good win for our ballclub."

The Hoosiers needed almost everybody in order to grab that win. For starters, frontcourt stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson combined for 33 points and 15 rebounds and scored eight of Indiana's final 11 points after the Red Storm had knotted the score at 65 with 4:05 left. Thompson made maybe the game's biggest shot, slicing across the lane with less than 30 seconds left and beating the shot clock with a 6-foot runner that rattled home to put the Hoosiers up by three.

"Khristian Lander has been pushing me to shoot that shot," Thompson said, smiling. "I do it in practice and I do it just messing around. I work on it, of course, but it's just confidence in myself, and my teammates believe in me and coaches believe in me to make that play, so I definitely have confidence to go and shoot that ball."

That shot was part of another all-around performance from the fifth-year senior, who went 6 for 9 from the field and added four steals to his stellar offensive night. He scored from the post, defended well on the interior and even pushed the ball up the court himself off a defensive rebound. He might be Indiana's most versatile player and he'll be able to paper over a lot of gaps that crop up this season.

But the performances of Jackson-Davis and Thompson are almost expected at this point (though the Hoosiers should never take them for granted). It's what the rest of the roster did that was truly impressive. It began with Tamar Bates's first-half performance, when he scored nine points, including seven in a 1:03 stretch to push Indiana's lead to nine.

In the second half, it was sophomores Jordan Geronimo and Khristian Lander who came off the bench to provide the Hoosiers with a boost in some of the game's darkest moments. The pair combined to score all nine points during a 9-2 run after St. John's had tied the game at 56 and Geronimo later played a key role on the game's final defensive possession, helping to a force a contested 3 from Julian Champagnie that missed badly. That Geronimo was even on the floor in the final seconds speaks to Indiana's confidence in him.

"My coaches are over there screaming at me saying, 'Hey, let's get (Geronimo) in the game for defensive purposes," Woodson said of the decision to sub in the forward before the final possession.

Lander, meanwhile, provided valuable minutes at point guard with Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee in foul trouble. There are not many teams that go three deep at such an important spot, but Lander appears capable of running the offense in a pinch and he continues to flash impressive finishing ability around the rim. It still might be a while before he's a 25- or 30-minute player, but after what was mostly a lost season last year, it's encouraging to see him finding ways to contribute off the bench.

"It's crazy, we have so much depth at the guard position," Jackson-Davis said. "X (Johnson) got in foul trouble, so Rob was playing. And Rob got in foul trouble, and Khristian stepped in and did his thing, so salute to him. It's only going to help his confidence and help him get better. We really need it and I'm glad that he succeeded in this moment."

The game was not without its negative aspects. Chief among those was Indiana's performance at the foul line, where the Hoosiers went only 10 of 19. Guards Bates, Johnson and Phinisee combined to go 1 of 7 at the stripe and Johnson missed a key foul shot in the final seconds that left Indiana with only a 2-point lead instead of a 3-point cushion that could have allowed the Hoosiers to foul on the final Red Storm possession and avoid a potential game-tying shot altogether. It's difficult not to wonder whether this team is doomed to repeat the struggles of the last four years, when Indiana was never higher than 273rd in free-throw percentage.

Another issue was Phinisee's overall performance. The offense hummed for the most part when Johnson was running the show, but it bogged down somewhat when the Pittsburgh transfer left the game and the senior from Lafayette played the point. Phinisee dribbled a little bit too much for my taste and went 0 for 3 from the field. The Hoosiers worked all offseason to boost his confidence and he remains a solid on-ball defender, but it remains to be seen whether he is ready to be the floor general Woodson needs when Johnson is on the bench. If he's not, Lander might need to be brought along more quickly.

Still, the Hoosiers banked a victory over a team that seems likely to be in the thick of the NCAA Tournament picture. They built a big lead with a terrific overall first half, didn't wilt when the Red Storm roared back and fed off the energy of a crowd that was into the game from the opening tip. That's progress and it's enough to dream on for now.

"(This win) definitely gives us confidence," Thompson said. "Last year we struggled closing out games and Coach Woodson said it's a new year, and we're not doing that any more. It's our home court and we protect our home court at all costs. We make the plays that need to be made at the end of the games to win the games."

