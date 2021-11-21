Halftime: Indiana 37, Louisiana 14

BLOOMINGTON – Midway through Indiana's matchup against Louisiana, it's pretty clear the Ragin' Cajuns don't have the juice to pull an upset tonight.

But that doesn't mean the Hoosiers played a clean first half.

On the contrary, IU was a little bit loose with the ball, committed too many cheap fouls and lost its cool a little bit as the visitors tried to drag the Hoosiers into a slugfest. Indiana leads 37-14 at halftime and there were some very good moments – Parker Stewart's jump-shooting and Khristian Lander's playmaking chief among them – but this won't go down as one of Indiana's better halves this season, in all likelihood.

First, the good news: Stewart looks like a bona fide creator off the dribble, the type of player Indiana has not had in recent years, at least since Romeo Langford. Armaan Franklin was kind of that player last season, but he isn't quite as creative as Stewart, it appears. The transfer from Tennessee-Martin has a real midrange game and hit a pair of pull-up jumpers in the first half. He also drained a catch-and-shoot 3 off a nice kick-out pass from Trayce Jackson-Davis. Those are the type of shots Indiana missed over and over and again at the end of last season and it's the second 3 Stewart has made on that exact play in the last two games. Jackson-Davis will be so much more effective if Indiana can get Stewart and someone else (Miller Kopp?) to make those on a semi-regular basis.

Indiana was pretty loose with the ball in the first half. The Hoosiers turned the ball over 12 times, mostly on poor passes that sailed wide of their intended targets. Louisiana was hyper-aggressive, playing passing lanes as much as possible and Indiana didn't do a good enough job of cutting to get open, giving the Ragin' Cajuns opportunities for a bevy of tips and deflections.

Fortunately for Indiana, Louisiana just has nothing for the Hoosiers on offense. Indiana's defense hasn't been particularly good – they got into the double bonus at the 5:52 mark of the half and several of the fouls were just reach ins for no discernible reason – but the visitors have helped by being unable to hit anything, especially around the rim. At halftime, Louisiana is shooting 12% from the field, including a 2 for 7 mark on layups. That grisly field-goal percentage includes a stretch in which the Ragin' Cajuns missed an unfathomable 25 shots in a row and went without a basket for 13:52. Again, Indiana's defense wasn't overpowering in any way, Louisiana is just in rough shape on offense. Leading scorer Jason Brown, an Arizona transfer who is the reigning Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, is 2 for 10 from the field.

Indiana's foul situation includes a pair of whistles on point guard Xavier Johnson, including a technical foul – part of a double-technical call with Louisiana's Jalen Dalcourt as Dalcourt tried to prove he isn't intimidated by IU – and the Pittsburgh transfer for much of the latter portion of the half. With Rob Phinisee nursing a leg injury and unavailable tonight, Khristian Lander stepped in to fill the void at point. There is still an out-of-control nature to Lander's game, but based on what I've seen to this point, he seems significantly improved from last season. He's flashed game-breaking ability in transition a few times tonight and has six points, three rebounds and four assists at the half. He did turn the ball over three times and he got lost on defense a few times, so there's plenty of room to improve, but he absolutely adds a dimension of the bench he did not last year.

Indiana will win this game, in large part because of Louisiana's complete ineptitude on offense, but there is plenty for IU to critique as it self-scouts. Still, the offense continues to be at least more fun and wide-open than it was in the past and several players have shown promise beyond preseason expectations. There was good, there was bad, there was ugly. Welcome to a team in the process of figuring itself out.

