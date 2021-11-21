Hoosiers hit by injuries prior to matchup tonight vs. Louisiana

BLOOMINGTON – A shorthanded Indiana team will take on Sun Belt foe Louisiana at Assembly Hall tonight.

Tuesday's victory over St. John's was a costly one for the Hoosiers. They lost a pair of guards, Trey Galloway and Rob Phinisee, to injuries and neither will be able to play tonight. Galloway reportedly suffered a broken wrist and will likely be out at least until around the time the full Big Ten schedule begins in early January. Phinisee's injury is more unclear. Indiana announced that it is a leg issue, but there has been no indication of how much time the senior guard could miss.

Phinisee is probably the bigger loss of the two. Galloway was a nice depth piece for the Hoosiers, providing scoring punch and energy off the bench, but he's probably more of a luxury on this team because the Hoosiers are pretty well set at his position. Tamar Bates should be able to soak up any of the backup wing minutes that Galloway would have played and if the Hoosiers get up big, we could see Anthony Leal get his first significant run of the season, as well.

Phinisee, meanwhile, is Indiana's backup point guard, a key ballhandler for this team. Xavier Johnson has come in and made the point guard position his own, but he's an aggressive defender that is somewhat prone to reaching, as we saw Tuesday against the Red Storm. If Johnson gets in foul trouble, Indiana was counting on Phinisee to step in and run the offense. He struggled in that area against St. John's, going 0 for 3 from the field and dribbling too much for my taste, but that's why these early-season games against low-major opponents are so important. Indiana has spent the offseason and the early part of the campaign trying to rebuild Phinisee's confidence following an extremely difficult season for him in 2020-21. If this injury keeps him out for a significant period, it could hamper that process.

With Phinisee out tonight, it's likely Khristian Lander will get most of the minutes at guard behind Johnson. Lander has shown significant promise this season and he did a pretty good job offensively when Johnson and Phinisee were in foul trouble against St. John's, but he's still undersized and a work in progress on defense. That might not bite the Hoosiers against Louisiana, but better teams would likely pick on Lander as often as possible. If Phinisee is out for any length of time, the sophomore from Evansville is going to have to grow up quickly or Indiana's second unit could be exposed defensively.

In addition to the injuries to Galloway and Phinisee, the Hoosiers announced tonight that freshman Logan Duncomb has been suspended for three games for an unspecified violation of team rules. That takes Duncomb out for matchups against Louisiana, Jackson State and Marshall and brings him back for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge against Syracuse on Nov. 30. On the court, that's not a particularly big loss for the Hoosiers – Duncomb hasn't played any minutes outside of garbage time yet – but it's never great to see a player get suspended within the first two weeks of his freshman season.

Despite the depletion of the roster, Indiana still should win tonight's matchup. The Ragin' Cajuns were near the top of the Sun Belt last season with a 17-9 mark and a 10-7 record in conference play, but they weren't a particularly dangerous low-major, losing to Baylor by 40 to start the season. They do have some intriguing height with a pair of 6-foot-11 players in Jordan Brown, a transfer from Arizona who won Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year last season, and Theo Akwuba. Brown is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, while Akwuba is at 10 points and eight rebounds per contest. I'd expect to see some more of Indiana center Michael Durr tonight after he was non-entity Tuesday because St. John's went small. There's little danger of Louisiana running a small-ball lineup at the Hoosiers.

The pair of Ragin' Cajun big men is complemented well by 6-3 guard Greg Williams, who is shooting better than 58% from 3-point range in Louisiana's first three games. That trio is probably not capable of upsetting Indiana, but could make the Hoosiers work for a victory, especially if Louisiana can get Johnson and/or Durr in foul trouble.

