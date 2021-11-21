Indiana beats Louisiana, 76-44, stays undefeated

BLOOMINGTON – Parker Stewart led the way with 16 points for Indiana, visiting Louisiana missed 25 straight shots in the first half and the Hoosiers won 76-44 tonight at Assembly Hall to improve to 4-0 under new coach Mike Woodson.

3 Takeaways

Khristian Lander is finding himself: It's easy to forget now, after he was in and out of the rotation as a freshman last season, but Khristian Lander was five-star recruit coming out of Evansville Reitz. He skipped his senior year to enroll a season early and is only now the same age as other freshmen in college basketball. He earned five-star status in large part through his gifts in the open court and, after looking somewhat lost and unsure of himself most of 2020-21, he put that ability on display tonight. The southpaw point guard stepped in for foul-troubled Xavier Johnson in the first half and contributed six points, four assists and three rebounds before the break. He dove on the floor for loose balls, demonstrated outstanding court vision in transition, hit a 3 and even finished a tough layup over a much bigger defender (which he punctuated by putting his hand near the ground as if to signal, "He's too small"). Lander still gets lost sometimes on defense and he turned the ball over four times tonight, but he's holding his own out there in a way he wasn't last season. He finished with a career-high six assists.

Player of the Game: Parker Stewart

Stewart made six shots from the field and finished 6 of 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. He drew huge roars from the Assembly Hall crowd with his flurry of 3s in the second half and nearly brought the house down with a fourth that rattled out. His 16 points were the most he's scored since Feb. 8, 2020 with Tennessee-Martin.

Tip-Ins

Indiana is 10-0 all-time against Sun Belt opponents. This was the first-ever meeting between the Hoosiers and Louisiana. ... Indiana is 4-0 with at least one win over a major conference opponent for the first time since 2012-13, when the Hoosiers went on to win the Big Ten. ... The 14 points Louisiana scored in the first half were the fewest Indiana has surrendered in a first half since giving up 13 to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in 2004. The Ragin' Cajuns shot 10% (4 of 34) in the first half – including a 13:52 stretch without a field goal – and 19% for the game, the lowest an opponent as shot against the Hoosiers since at least 1996-97. ... With his 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting tonight, Trayce Jackson-Davis moved past Jared Jeffries and into 53rd place on the all-time IU scoring list. ... The Hoosiers shot 54% from the field and 10 of 13 at the foul line. They assisted on 22 of their 28 field goals. ... Indiana was without guard Trey Galloway, who reportedly suffered a broken wrist Tuesday against St. John's. Prior the game, the Hoosiers announced Rob Phinisee was also out with a leg injury that occurred against the Red Storm. The Hoosiers also announced freshman center Logan Duncomb has been suspended three games for a violation of team rules.

What's Next?

Indiana is back in action Tuesday, when it takes on Jackson State (0-4) at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Tigers are coming off a 12-6 season that included 12 straight Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) wins and a league title before an overtime loss to Texas Southern in the conference tournament end their NCAA Tournament hopes. This season, they've dropped games against Illinois (71-47), Louisiana Tech and California Baptist.

dsinn@jg.net