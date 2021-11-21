Indiana continues to show promise, problems vs. Louisiana

BLOOMINGTON – There was good. There was bad. There was ugly.

It all added up to a 76-44 Indiana win over Louisiana tonight, a victory that pushed the Hoosiers to 4-0 under coach Mike Woodson. The game was never in doubt and Indiana didn't even break much of a sweat in the second half, but there are certainly developments to take away from this performance, positive and negative.

First, the positive. Indiana seems to have some honest-to-goodness shooters on this team. The Hoosiers went 10 for 19 from 3-point range and while a couple of those long-distance shots were in garbage time, it was an overall solid shooting performance. Parker Stewart led the way with a 4-for-5 performance from beyond the arc and it really can't be overstated how much Indiana has been missing a player who can catch and shoot with the confidence of Stewart. Armaan Franklin was that guy once a month last season and Devonte Green would occasionally just hit everything, but Indiana hasn't had a shooter that looks as smooth as Stewart since ... James Blackmon Jr.? Maybe? Before the season, I was pretty sure Miller Kopp would be a reliable shooter for the Hoosiers. I figured that if they could find one more from the group of Stewart, Tamar Bates, Xavier Johnson and Anthony Leal, Indiana would be able to leave its shooting woes of the past four seasons in the rearview mirror.

Well, Kopp has been as advertised – despite a somewhat slow start in the first few games – but Stewart has been even better and Bates has looked solid, as well. The Hoosiers aren't going to lead the Big Ten in 3-point shooting, but they look to at least be competent and that's really all they need with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson providing a scoring presence inside.

"I know he's capable," Woodson said of Stewart. "I've seen him in practice do it as well. He was ready to shoot tonight, there was no hesitation. He caught it and let it go. As we move down the road he's going to have to do that for us, along with Miller and guys who do get wide open looks. They got to feel good about it and knock them down."

Indiana is going to have some wide-open looks because it's doing a good job of getting out in transition and pushing the ball on the secondary fastbreak. Tonight was a showcase in that area for Khristian Lander, who flashed the open-court ability that made him a coveted recruit out of high school. After a mostly lost season in 2020-21, it was fair to wonder whether Lander would be able to recover his confidence heading into this season. He seems to have done so and his performance tonight – slick passes, diving on the floor for loose balls, running the offense, even a little bit of trash talk – was a revelation.

Point guard is Johnson's position and he didn't do anything tonight to make me think that should change, but he appears to be somewhat foul-prone and it seems Indiana will need its backup point guards to play fairly significant minutes on some nights. With Rob Phinisee injured, that duty fell to Lander and he inspired confidence he can at least hold his own in that role and maybe do even more in the future. Phinisee was struggling before the leg injury he suffered against St. John's and it's fair to wonder whether Woodson might roll with Lander at the backup point going forward.

"I just think I matured a whole lot in all aspects, to be honest," Lander said. "Defensively I've gotten stronger, gotten my footwork a whole lot better, taking different angles and stuff like that.

"Offensively I just feel like (Woodson's) given us the freedom to do what we do, so the offense is free flowing. I feel like I know how to play basketball, so if I play off my teammates and we play together, then everything is going to come together."

One area where Lander still struggles, however, is taking care of the ball. As a youngster he remains prone to playing too fast and getting a little bit out of control. He needs to do a better job of making the simple play, even though his excellent court vision will often tell him a spectacular play is possible. But Lander is not the only Hoosier who had trouble holding on to the ball tonight. The sophomore gave it away four times, but so did Johnson, and Jordan Geronimo had five turnovers. In all, Indiana had 27 giveaways, an absurd number against a Louisiana team that was not a match for the Hoosiers physically. The vast majority of those IU turnovers were self-inflicted wounds, the bulk of them passes to no one. Maybe Indiana was just mentally checked out somewhat against an inferior opponent, but that just can't happen. A team with so many new faces needs every opportunity to grow together and tonight the Hoosiers weren't on the same page on too many possessions. It could end up being a blip, but that's something to watch when Jackson State comes to town Tuesday.

As for the Indiana defense, there were historic numbers (19% shooting for Louisiana is the best opponent percentage Indiana has managed since at least 1996-97), but I'd give it an "incomplete" grade. The Hoosiers looked sound enough, but Louisiana was just so bad offensively and missed so many shots right around the rim that it's difficult to get a handle on how well Indiana actually played. Woodson was complimentary of his team's pick-and-roll defense, but it remains unclear how good the Hoosiers actually are on that end as they transition away from the pack-line defense of the Archie Miller years.

The Hoosiers will have to play better than they did tonight to have a successful season, but there are reasons for hope that better performances are possible.

