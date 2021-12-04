Halftime: Indiana 26, Nebraska 22

BLOOMINGTON – Remember the Archie Miller Era? It returned to Assembly Hall in the first half against of Indiana's Big Ten opener against Nebraska this afternoon.

Everything that characterized the lean years under Miller – the poor shooting, the listlessness on offense away from the ball, the miscommunications on defense – reappeared early on against the Cornhuskers as Indiana suffered through its worst stretch of the season to date. The only reason the Hoosiers did not get completely run off the floor is because Nebraska is as advertised: a bottom-tier Big Ten team. The Hoosiers woke up somewhat late in the first half and lead 26-22 at halftime despite shooting only 37% from the field.

Most alarmingly, there has been absolutely no progress on Indiana's biggest problem so far this season: turnovers. The Hoosiers gave the ball away 26 times against Syracuse on Tuesday and they made it a priority to limit those against the Cornhuskers today. Mission failed. Indiana turned the ball over on its first possession – Trayce Jackson-Davis traveled – and continued giving the ball away after that, committing 11 miscues in the first half. Four of those went on Jackson-Davis's ledger as he again struggled to pass out of double-teams and post traps. That's becoming the book on the All-American forward and Indiana is going to see it until Jackson-Davis proves he can handle it and not give the ball away.

The silver lining for Indiana is Nebraska's performance. The Cornhuskers didn't do anything special in their own right other than take advantage of Indiana mistakes – they have a 9-6 advantage in points off turnovers. They shot 30% from the field, including 1 of 10 from the 3-point line, missing several of those outside shots so badly they might have chipped the paint. Indiana will have plenty of chances to pull out a win in the second half, mostly because the Cornhuskers aren't really capable of pulling away from anyone. Five-star freshman Bryce McGowens has some talent, but he's 2 for 7 from the field. Xavier Johnson has done a pretty good job of bodying up high-scoring Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge, as well.

The best performance from a Hoosier in the first half came from a somewhat surprising source: sophomore guard Anthony Leal. Leal, the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball, has played little this season, but coach Mike Woodson said Friday he wanted to get the Bloomington-native guard some time. That turned out to be a good decision: Leal made an immediate impact, finding Tamar Bates with a pretty open-court pass for a layup, draining a 3 and then adding a steal and another slick pass to Bates, though the freshman couldn't handle the latter. Leal finished with three points, two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes. Maybe he should be getting more time.

It was good to see Indiana show some fight in the waning minutes of the half to take the lead after trailing in the early going. But this team has issues – and probably some tired legs from Tuesday's marathon against Syracuse – in need of fixing. If the Hoosiers can stop giving the ball away in the open court, they will probably win this game. Passes to the post and back out to the perimeter have to be more crisp.

dsinn@jg.net