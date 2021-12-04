Hoosiers roll after slow start, bench makes its mark

BLOOMINGTON – For 10 minutes this afternoon, the ghosts of Indiana teams from the recent past haunted Assembly Hall.

The poor outside shooting, the listless, even disinterested, defense, the lack of energy, the lack of offensive creativity and spacing, it was all present when the Hoosiers opened their matchup against Nebraska. It was the type of stretch that was far too common during the six-game losing streak at the end of the 2020-21 season, which led to the end of the Archie Miller Era.

But after 10 minutes, Indiana demonstrated why this team might be different. The Hoosiers roared back to win relatively comfortably at 68-55 behind a trio of factors that would have been nearly unthinkable a season ago: bench scoring, outside shooting and solid performances at the foul line. This Hoosiers team under new coach Mike Woodson might not turn out to be a world-beater, but many of the issues that plagued the Hoosiers for so long are in the process of getting fixed. Those ghosts are being exorcised from Bloomington, slowly but surely.

The Hoosiers, who trailed 16-6 in the early going after maybe their worst stretch of the season to date, began to climb back into the game when Woodson turned to his bench. The first spark came on a beautiful pass from Anthony Leal to Tamar Bates in transition for a flying layup. From there, Bates was off and running. He poured in three 3s before the end of the half, including the shot that put the Hoosiers ahead for good. The freshman can still get lost at times on defense and his shot selection remains a work in progress – at least one of the 3s he made could easily be classified as "ill-advised" – but he is a microwave-type scorer off the bench. It's the type of player the Hoosiers envisioned Jerome Hunter would be early in his Indiana career, before injuries derailed his time in Bloomington.

"The thing I'll say about Tamar, he's not scared of the moment," Woodson said. "He'll take a big shot, and sometimes it's a bad shot, but I like everything about Tamar. That's why he's here wearing an Indiana uniform."

Bates wasn't the only bench player to contribute; Leal also made his presence known for one of the first times this season. He had been playing sparing minutes, but Woodson emphasized Friday his desire to get the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball some time on the court because he felt the sophomore had earned it in practice. Leal rewarded that faith this afternoon, adding a 3 to his nice transition pass to Bates. He also had a steal and a nearly-identical pass to Bates on the fastbreak that skipped under the recipient's hand for a hard-luck turnover.

Leal gives Indiana another shooter off the bench, which could come in handy if Bates is having one of his off days, as he did in an 0-for-4 performance against Syracuse. It would not surprise me to see a game this season in which Leal swings a loss into a win by knocking down four or five 3-pointers in 15 minutes of playing time. He nearly swung Indiana's loss to Wisconsin last season in that way and he's only gotten more confident.

"You see Anthony every day in practice, he goes 125 percent every single day and he really deserves it," Race Thompson said of Leal. "I don't think any of us are surprised that he goes out there, gets a steal, makes a shot and that's what he does every single day in practice. So I'm really proud of him. Hopefully he can keep going out there and doing that."

The second half was the type of Indiana performance that has become commonplace in the early part of Woodson's tenure: Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis scoring down low and scrapping for every rebound, a modicum of 3-point shooting, mostly from Parker Stewart, and relatively solid defense. That combination helped the Hoosiers extend their lead to as many 15 and open their Big Ten schedule with a win that was never really close in the final minutes. The Cornhuskers were only able to stay within 20 because they hit some 3s down the stretch after starting 1 for 15 from beyond the arc.

"The strength of the team right now is defense," said Thompson, who finished with 11 points and 11 hard-fought rebounds. "So I think we just talked to each other about slowing down offense and then helping our defense, making our defense make plays for us on offense. Stepping up our defense, talking to each other, getting each other going, I think that's really what helped us coming into the second half."

To be clear, it remains to be seen whether Indiana is actually a good team. The Cornhuskers are probably destined for the Big Ten cellar for a third straight season (depending on whether Rutgers is just struggling or actually bad) and they easily outplayed the Hoosiers for a quarter of the game. A stretch like that will cost Indiana against a better team, though it's possible the problems were related to tired legs after a marathon double-overtime loss to Syracuse.

What matters for Indiana right now is it didn't fold. The Hoosiers had suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday, started ice-cold against the Cornhuskers and heard Assembly Hall go largely silent. But they regrouped, found some offense from relatively unlikely sources and left with a win. That's progress.

"He's phenomenal, he does a great job," Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg said of Woodson. "His team takes on the personality of him, they're tough, and he deserves a lot of credit for the start they've got (this season)."

