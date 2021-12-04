Pregame: Indiana (6-1) vs. Nebraska (5-3)

BLOOMINGTON – Welcome back to Big Ten basketball, Mike Woodson. Let's start slow (ish).

The new Indiana coach will lead the Hoosiers in the first conference matchup of his tenure this afternoon when the Hoosiers take on Nebraska at Assembly Hall. The Cornhuskers, in their third year under coach Fred Hoiberg, are still figuring out what kind of team they have. They were last in the Big Ten in each of Hoiberg's first two seasons at the helm and posted a 3-16 mark in league play last season. Hoiberg was 0-3 in two seasons against former Hoosiers coach Archie Miller, including a loss in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament (one could argue Miller drew a somewhat unlucky hand only getting to play the Cornhuskers once in each of his final two regular seasons in Bloomington, but I digress).

So, Woodson should start the Big Ten season with an easy victory, right? Well, maybe not so much. True, the Cornhuskers are only 5-3 to start the season and opened the campaign with a rough loss against Western Illinois. But they're a pretty young team and they've shown some feistiness in recent games, including taking 6-1 NC State to four overtimes in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday before falling. The Cornhuskers are led by some solid guard play: freshman Bryce McGowens, a five-star recruit in the 2021 class, and senior Alonzo Verge, an Arizona State transfer, combine to score 33.5 points per contest, grab nearly 13 rebounds and dish almost eight assists. Indiana has had some trouble guarding on the perimeter this season especially against elite slashing ability – Parker Stewart and Tamar Bates have been especially hit or miss in that regard. Fortunately for the Hoosiers, there is an obvious strategy to employ against the Cornhuskers' guards. For seemingly the 12th straight year, Nebraska's best scorers are not good outside shooters: McGowens is at 25% from beyond the arc, while Verge hits 20%. As a team, the Cornhuskers are knocking down only 27.6% from 3-point range, the 22nd-worst rate in the country. Indiana can play off some of these guards and dare them to shoot from deep.

The Hoosiers, meanwhile, have improved markedly at 3-point shooting from any year of the Miller Era. With two very good shooters – Stewart and Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp – lighting it up from the outside, Indiana has fielded a nicely balanced offense, with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson commanding attention in the middle to open up space for the shooters. The problem is, when that attention comes, Jackson-Davis and Thompson have at times struggled to hit the open man with kick-out passes. It's not that they're holding the ball or being selfish, but rather they're not making the right kick-out pass. Those ill-advised passes led to a 13 turnovers between them in Indiana's loss to Syracuse on Tuesday, when the Hoosiers turned the ball over a whopping 26 times. Nebraska has been adept at forcing turnovers this season, ranking in the top 60 nationally in that category, with four players picking up at least one steal per game. This could be a less-than-ideal matchup for Indiana, but it will be a chance for the Hoosiers to show growth after the loss to the Orange.

We'll also learn something about Indiana's makeup this afternoon. The Hoosiers talked a lot about the positive energy around the program and the family atmosphere Woodson had created during the offseason and up through their 6-0 start. It's easy to say that when you're winning, but will Indiana remain as cohesive and upbeat after a defeat? In the past, the Hoosiers have let losses spiral and one of Woodson's most important tasks will be preventing that from happening under his watch.

