Penix enters transfer portal

It might be the end of an era at Indiana.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was an All-Big Ten honoree in 2020, entered the transfer portal this afternoon. It is unclear whether he will consider pulling his name out of the portal, as running back Sampson James did in March after Indiana re-recruited him.

Penix was Indiana's Week 1 starter in each of the last three seasons and led the Hoosiers to some of their biggest wins in recent memory, including triumphs over Penn State (the second victory in 24 tries for the Hoosiers over the Nittany Lions) and Michigan (snapping a 24-game losing streak against the Wolverines dating back to 1988). Penix's all-out reach for the pylon on the game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime against Penn State in the 2020 season-opener will be an indelible part of Indiana history for decades to come.

The left-hander gunslinger played perhaps his best career game in a loss, the 42-35 defeat last season at the hands of eventual national runner-up Ohio State in Columbus. Penix threw for 491 yards, the second-most in Indiana history, and five touchdowns in the loss. His only mistake was a second-half pick-six that kept the Hoosiers from coming all the way back from a 35-7 deficit.

Penix threw for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns against four interceptions in 2020 on his way to Second-Team All-Big Ten recognition. In his four seasons with Indiana, he has 4,197 yards, 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 20 games.

The redshirt junior was expected to be the best quarterback in the Big Ten entering 2021, but the Hoosiers offense never found the rhythm it developed a season earlier and Penix threw four touchdowns against seven interceptions and gained only 5.8 yards per attempt in five games before hurting his shoulder against Penn State. Even before the injury, he was notably less accurate than in 2020 and struggled to hit passes down the field.

Penix did not return to the field after his shoulder injury, making it four straight campaigns in which he has suffered a season-ending malady. Twice he was knocked out with a separated shoulder and twice it was an ACL tear that cut his season short. The Tampa, Florida, native did not play in Indiana's bowl losses in 2019 or 2020 because of those injuries.

If Penix does transfer, Jack Tuttle will likely be the frontrunner to start for the Hoosiers next season. Tuttle has backed up Penix at the start of the last two seasons and then relieved him on both occasions when injury struck. In 2021, the Tuttle was also injured, taking a huge hit and hurting his foot after throwing a touchdown pass against Ohio State. He played sparingly the rest of the season and four-star true freshman Donaven McCulley was thrown into the fire in his place, likely before he was ready. McCulley, a true dual-threat who showed significant promise and extremely significant room to improve in his emergency duty at the end of a lost season, could also compete for the starting job in 2022, as could rising redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II, who missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL suffered in spring practice.

The Hoosiers also have Rockwall, Texas quarterback Josh Hoover committed, though not yet signed. He is the 33rd-ranked signal-caller in his class and No. 539 player overall, according to 247sports.com.

