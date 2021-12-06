Indiana football adds four transfers

Indiana had a busy day in the transfer portal as it tries to rebuild its roster after an injury-plagued 2-10 campaign. Four players from Power Five programs announced their intention to play for the Hoosiers next season. Here is a breakdown of each.

LeDarrius Cox Position: Defensive tackle Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. Hometown: Mobile, Alabama Previous school: Mississippi Years of eligibility left: 3 Notes: Cox played in 13 games over three seasons for the Rebels, totaling five tackles and a fumble recovery.

Patrick Lucas Position: Defensive tackle Height/weight: 6-3, 320 Hometown: Wetumpka, Alabama Previous school: Mississippi Years of eligibility left: 3 Notes: Indiana wanted Lucas out of high school in the 2019 recruiting class and now gets its chance to work with him. He was playing defensive end in high school at 290 pounds, underscoring his athleticism for that size. Lucas had six tackles in his first two seasons with the Rebels, though he missed much of the 2019 campaign with a torn Achilles. He and Cox give the Hoosiers three defensive line transfers from Ole Miss in the last two years, as that pair joins defensive end Ryder Anderson, who had 7 1/2 tackles for loss this season with IU.

Bradley Jennings, Jr. Position: Linebacker Height/weight: 6-1, 230 Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida Previous school: Miami (Florida) Years of eligibility left: 1 Notes: Jennings started at Miami in 2020 and finished with 39 tackles, including 7 1/2 for loss, three sacks and a pass breakup. He played in only eight games this season, however, totaling 14 tackles. Miami's coaching situation is fluid at the moment, with current coach Manny Diaz not fired, but the Hurricanes reportedly deep in talks with Oregon's Mario Cristobal to become the next coach.

Emery Simmons Position: Wide receiver Height/weight: 6-0, 195 Hometown: Parkton, North Carolina Previous school: North Carolina Years of eligibility remaining: 2 Notes: Simmons was one of the more explosive receivers in the country this season in a limited sample size, hauling in 11 receptions for 243 yards and a touchdown in five games, including a three-catch, 110-yard performance against Georgia Tech on Sept. 25. Simmons was originally committed to Indiana out of high school, but then decommitted. He also committed and decommitted from North Carolina and Penn State before choosing the Tar Heels in the end. He totaled 30 catches for 516 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons in Chapel Hill.

