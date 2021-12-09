Indiana melts down in Madison

"It wasn't like we were flat, we just couldn't make shots."

Former Indiana coach Archie Miller spent four years making saying some variation of those words. Tonight, Miller's replacement, Mike Woodson, uttered them for the first time in his tenure.

The old Indiana Hoosiers – the ones who missed three straight NCAA Tournaments under Miller in large part because of a lack of offensive firepower, especially in big moments – showed up tonight in a 64-59 loss to Wisconsin. Indiana suffered through a ghastly second half offensively, shooting 23% from the field, 0 for 5 from 3-point range and 3 for 9 from the foul line. Yes, Indiana lost yet another winnable game because it could not hit its free throws down the stretch.

But it wasn't just the free throws. The Hoosiers struggled to finish around the rim, they struggled from the mid-range and they struggled from outside. The ball didn't move crisply and All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana's best player by a country mile, took all of two shots in final six minutes as Wisconsin finished the game on a 16-2 run. All of Indiana's issues in the four-year Miller Era manifested themselves at the worst possible moments against the 22nd-ranked Badgers tonight and they ensured Indiana's streak of futility in Madison, Wisconsin – the Hoosiers have lost 19 straight at the Kohl Center over nearly a quarter-century – continued for another year.

"I just have to get them over the hump," Woodson said. "This was definitely a winnable game. ... It was like we were in quicksand in the second half. You gotta do the same things that got you the lead. That has to register and it didn't in the second half. That's on me. ... I told these guys, 'You can win on the road, you can win in these big arenas, you just have to finish the game. We had a big enough lead. ... We controlled the game and we lit it slip away."

Indiana's second-half offensive woes were thrown into even more stark relief because the first half (or at least the first 19 minutes) were the polar opposite. For those first 19 minutes, the Hoosiers looked every bit the confident, free-flowing team Woodson envisions. Parker Stewart and Miller Kopp shot the lights out from 3-point range, Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson bullied Wisconsin down low and the Hoosiers moved the ball like they'd been playing together for years. Coupled with a tough-as-nails defensive performance, that offensive onslaught staked Indiana to a 42-20 lead with 1:17 to play before halftime. The Kohl Center, one of the most difficult places to play in the country, was dead silent when Indiana went into the locker room with a 17-point lead.

But Indiana unraveled in the second half as its shots stopped falling almost entirely. Wisconsin blanketed Kopp and Stewart and its bigs packed the paint to make it difficult for Jackson-Davis and Thompson to catch the ball.

The result was a series of unsuccessful forays to the rim for Hoosiers point guard Xavier Johnson. Johnson was all over the court in the first half, scoring seven points on 3-for-6 shooting, dishing six assists and grabbing five rebounds, but he slumped to a 1-for-10 second half performance that also included a 1-for-4 mark at the foul line. He missed a crucial pair of free throws with 4:19 left when Indiana led 57-52 – it appeared as though Wisconsin irritant Brad Davison purposely pointed across the lane to distract Johnson as he shot the first of those two – and then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 18 seconds remaining to all but seal the Badger victory.

"He's gotta learn and figure out from watching film when he has it and when he doesn't have it," Woodson said of Johnson. "That's what good point guards do. He was driving in, trying to draw fouls and they weren't giving him those calls. So we just gotta keep working with him because we gotta have good point guard play."

A despondent Johnson faced the music after the game, talking with the assembled media about his mindset as the Badgers denied nearly everything except his pushes for the rim.

"I was getting downhill," Johnson said. "That's my game for this team, get downhill and make plays. ... As a leader of this team, I take credit for this game."

"I was crying," the Pittsburgh transfer added of the mood in the locker room after the game. "Guys are down. We just know it's a long season, we gotta (beat) the next one."

There's the rub. Since Woodson was hired in March, Indiana has had 8 1/2 months of almost exclusively good vibes. There has been plenty of talk about all of the positivity surrounding the program and how the culture has changed because the players all enjoy spending time with each other. Even a double-overtime loss to Syracuse didn't dampen those spirits because Indiana showed fortitude in erasing an 18-point deficit to tie the game and it felt as though better days were ahead.

Tonight was the first truly negative moment of the Woodson Era and it will be up to Indiana's veteran leadership to make it sure it is contained to one night and does not spiral into a longer losing streak that derails the season. Players like Jackson-Davis and Thompson, who committed to Woodson when there were opportunities elsewhere because they wanted to build something different at Indiana, have been shown there is far more work yet to do in that building project. Will the positivity that surrounded the team all summer and fall and into the winter remain or will the doldrums that engulfed the end of Miller's tenure begin to creep back in? We'll likely get a good idea based on the way the Hoosiers respond to this game.

"At the end of the day, these guys know they can play with anyone in college basketball," Woodson said. "This is a good Wisconsin team. I thought Syracuse was a great team. We beat a good team in St. John's. We got a long way to go as a unit; we're going to keep working. There will be no quit in that locker room, I promise you that."

Same old Indiana? Maybe not entirely, but the specter of those old teams continues to haunt the Hoosiers.

