IU officially announces Bell as OC

Several days after reports surfaced that former Massachusetts head coach Walt Bell would be Indiana's next offensive coordinator, the Hoosiers made the hiring official, announcing Bell as the replacement for Nick Sheridan, who was let go the day after Indiana completed a 2-10 season.

"Walt checked all the boxes that we were looking for," Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "His experience, creativity, and leadership make him an ideal fit. I was looking for someone to be the leader of the offense and Walt will be that. We welcome him and his family to Bloomington."

Bell, 37, was head coach at Massachusetts for two seasons and most of a third before getting let go near the end of the 2021 campaign. He went 2-23 during his tenure.

Prior to his head coaching experience, the former Middle Tennessee State wide receiver was an offensive coordinator for five years at three schools: Arkansas State in 2014 and 2015, Maryland in 2016 and 2017 and Florida State in 2018. While he was with the Terrapins, Bell's offenses averaged 39 points in two games against Allen-led Indiana defenses.

Bell oversaw the Terp offense as it rotated through four quarterbacks due to injuries in 2017. Maryland was one of just two teams nationally that season to win at least one game with three different starting quarterbacks. Indiana started four quarterbacks in 2021, but only Michael Penix Jr. was able to lead the Hoosiers to a victory.

"I'm incredibly excited to work for a man like Tom Allen" Bell said. "Everyone I've talked with has raved about Indiana, and I'm ready to start building relationships with our players and working with this staff. I'm really looking forward to coaching in the Big Ten again and can't wait to get started."

Bell takes over an offense that averaged 17.2 points this season, the eighth-worst total in the nation. After Penix announced this week he will transfer, Bell inherits an extremely unsettled quarterback situation. Jack Tuttle, Donaven McCulley and even Dexter Williams II could be candidates to start behind center.

