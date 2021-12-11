Hoosiers add former Auburn RB Shivers

For the second straight season, Indiana has bolstered its running backs room with a high-profile transfer.

This afternoon, former Auburn back Shaun Shivers announced he plans to play his final season of eligibility with the Hoosiers. He was the 17th-ranked transfer in the portal, according to 247sports.com

The 5-foot-7, 189-pound Shivers played four seasons for the Tigers and totaled 1,020 rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry. He also caught 38 passes for 211 yards and scored nine total touchdowns. None of those scores was bigger than his game-winning 11-yard touchdown run against Alabama in the 2019 Iron Bowl. Shivers ran over a Crimson Tide safety and knocked the defender's helmet off on the way to the end zone.

Shivers, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida native, was an Auburn captain and joins an Indiana running backs room that desperately needed some new blood. The Hoosiers will lose starter Stephen Carr to graduation and projected No. 2 back Sampson James transferred to Purdue before the 2021 season began. By the end of the campaign, Indiana was starting walk-on Davion Ervin-Poindexter, who picked up 5.2 yards per carry in his redshirt sophomore season.

This is the second straight year Hoosiers running backs coach Deland McCullough has helped land a coveted running back transfer. He was instrumental in bringing Carr, a former five-star recruit, in from USC last winter, as well. Shivers was a four-star recruit out of high school in the 2018 class.

dsinn@jg.net