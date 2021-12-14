Indiana Football Roster Update: Part 2

Indiana football coach Tom Allen has been reshaping his program at a frenetic pace since the end of the Hoosiers' 2-10 season. Indiana had already brought in a bevy of Power Five transfers by the end of last week and had gotten pledges to return for next season from All-Big Ten defensive backs Tiawan Mullen, Jaylin Williams and Devon Matthews. Meanwhile, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had entered the transfer portal and All-American linebacker Micah McFadden announced he would depart for the NFL.

Sunday was an even busier day. Here is a breakdown of everything that happened this weekend after Shivers' commitment.

North Carolina transfer RB Josh Henderson commits to IU: Henderson is the seventh transfer the Hoosiers have added this offseason from a Power Five school and the second from North Carolina, joining wide receiver Emery Simmons. Henderson played parts of three years for the Tar Heels, running 41 times for 209 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and catching three passes for 10 yards. He will have three years of eligibility remaining, so, unlike Shivers, who is a one-year rental, he could be in Bloomington for a while. At one point during the 2021 season, the Hoosiers were missing the top four running backs on their fall camp depth chart, so rebuilding depth at the position was an offseason point of emphasis and Indiana has gone a long way to accomplishing that goal. Four-star back Gi'Bran Payne, who is expected to sign with the Hoosiers on Wednesday's early National Signing Day, should also help in that regard. However ...

2022 recruits Venson Sneed and Jamari Sharpe commit: The Hoosiers rounded out what should be the best freshman recruiting class in the program's 21st century history with two more commitments three days before signing day. Sneed is a 6-foot-4, 240-pound three-star defensive end from Winter Park, Florida. He is the No. 502 player in the country, per 247sports.com, and the 74th-ranked defensive lineman. Sharpe, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback from Miami, is No. 897 in his class and 81st at his position. There could still be more in store before this class is done, but as of now, the Hoosiers' 2022 freshman recruits have easily the highest 247 average rating since the site began tracking recruits in 2000. Though the class consists of only 15 freshman, it ranks No. 25 nationally, a jump of four spots after the pair of Sunday commitments. Note both commitments are from Florida. The Hoosiers' pipeline to the Sunshine State, in part a result of Allen's connection to high school coaches there from his days at South Florida, continues to flow. Six of Indiana's 15 2022 commitments are from Florida.

Walt Bell officially introduced as new offensive coordinator: The former Massachusetts head coach spoke publicly for the first time since agreeing to become Indiana's new OC. "No. 1 is just how incredibly excited I am to be here," said Bell, who has five years of offensive coordinator experience in total at Arkansas State, Maryland and Florida State. "Just what Coach Allen has been done here is incredible in and of itself. To go to an Outback Bowl and a Gator Bowl, he has done incredible things here. To have a chance to come work for an unbelievable man, an unbelievable human being like Coach Allen, to work for a guy who has done a lot of things a lot of people didn't think you could do at the time and the chance to work for an unbelievable human being, those two things are what excites about being here. I'm excited to be here, can't wait to get to work."

