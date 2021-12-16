Indiana National Signing Day Update

After the 2020 season, in which it reached the top 10 for the first time in a half-century and nearly won a Big Ten East title, Indiana's recruiting took a significant step up. The Hoosiers seemed to be on an upward trajectory and it made sense they were getting interest from some higher-level players than in the past.

But this season, IU stumbled to a 2-10 finish, including an 0-9 record in Big Ten play. Compared to preseason expectations, it was one of the most disappointing records in college football. That meant all the upward momentum coach the program had, including in recruiting, would fizzle, right? Well, maybe not quite.

Today, Indiana signed a 2022 recruiting class that ranks No. 20 in the country, per 247sports.com, 16 spots higher than any other class the Hoosiers have had since 247 began tracking players and classes in 1999. The Hoosiers' class is fourth in the Big Ten and, rather than losing high-level commits as a result of its disastrous 2020, Indiana shockingly finished out its class a haul of new commitments in recent days, including a pair of difference-makers today.

"Most of these guys were committed to us for a long time and stayed the course, which I really appreciate, and it means a lot to us, and just shows what they feel about our program and where we're at," coach Tom Allen said this afternoon. "Some say it's the best class we've ever had, whatever that means. I do know that we're excited about it for sure, and they've got to come here and they've got to work, and they've got to be developed into a team on the field that plays well together, and that's the goal.

"I'm really excited about the quality of the young men. The goal in this class was really to increase our length and our speed. Those will be two key things that we really tried to emphasize, the overall mass of our team and body types, so really trying to be a focus for that."

Indiana's class includes 25 signees so far – 18 incoming freshmen and seven transfers, all from Power Five programs. The Hoosiers' transfer haul, which it added to today (more on that below), is considered among the best in the country to date. Here's a little about the class.

Family connection

The class is led by 6-foot-5, 235-pound defensive jack-of-all-trades Dasan McCullough, son of IU running backs coach Deland McCullough. The Bloomington South product is the No. 58 recruit in the country, easily the best in program history in the recruiting services era. Allen credited McCullough with helping to keep the class together when the Hoosiers were struggling this season.

"He's pretty special," Allen said of McCullough. "He's 6-5, 235 pounds and only going to get bigger. He's tall and thin, even at that weight, but plays linebacker for us. I think he can play edge. He played safety in high school. He can play receiver. All different things.

"But he's a defensive guy. Love his IQ, really high football IQ. You can see it on film. He's always diagnosing and reading things and reading and reacting and just really excited about the potential, the versatility, the length and just the want-to."

Four-stars

McCullough was one of four four-star recruits in Indiana's freshman class. He was joined by another player with a family connection: cornerback Trevell Mullen out of Pompano Beach, Florida, brother of Hoosiers All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen, who announced recently he was returning to Indiana for his senior season. The younger Mullen is the 30th-ranked corner in the country and No. 242 overall, but he might need a season to bulk up before really making an impact for Indiana.

The Hoosiers also added four-star running back Gi'Bran Payne, the No. 267 player in the country, out of Cincinnati. Allen raved about Payne's "tremendous burst" and acceleration, which he had been looking for more of from his running backs. Payne might not play right away because of Indiana's decision to bring in transfer running backs Shaun Shivers from Auburn and Josh Henderson from North Carolina, but that will give him a chance to develop under McCullough's tutelage and he will provide depth in the backfield the Hoosiers simply did not have last season, when they started a walk-on at the end of the year because of roster attrition.

New commitments

Indiana already had a strong class heading into Signing Day, but it added an impact player in the freshman and transfer classes today. The unexpected freshman addition was four-star defensive tackle Nick James out of Prattville, Alabama, the 283rd-ranked player in the class. The 6-foot-2, 278-pound James chose the Hoosiers over offers from Ohio State and South Carolina among others. Adding James on Signing Day takes a significant amount of the sting out of losing Center Grove defensive lineman Caden Curry, the No. 3 player in the state, to Ohio State this week.

"Really excited about Nick," Allen said of James. "Gives us a big-body guy, good athlete that can play in the interior of our defense, close to 300 pounds already out of high school, and that's a huge area of need for us is to get bigger in the core there."

In addition to James, the Hoosiers also added high-profile California transfer JH Tevis, a former All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention defensive end. Tevis is 6-4, 285 pounds and started all 12 games for the Bears on the defensive line in 2021, racking up 37 tackles, 5 1/2 for loss, a sack, three pass breakups and two quarterback hurries. He played three years at Cal and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Defensive line is maybe Indiana's strongest position in this class, between Tevis, James and Mississippi transfers LeDarrius Cox and Patrick Lucas, who both play on the interior.

Quarterback: what's next?

The Hoosiers' only decommit in recent weeks was Texas high school quarterback Josh Hoover, who flipped to TCU after the Horned Frogs brought in Sonny Dykes to be their new head coach. Unfortunately for Indiana, it did not have another quarterback in the class and it is searching for answers at the position after Michael Penix Jr. transferred to Washington.

Allen said today he expects Jack Tuttle, Penix's backup for the last two seasons who has started four games when Penix was hurt, to be back next season. Tuttle would likely be the frontrunner for the starting job, along with Donaven McCulley, who was thrown into the fire as a true freshman this season, likely before he was ready. But Indiana does not expect to sit back and let those two battle it out.

"We plan to sign a transfer quarterback as well as a high school quarterback," Allen said. "That is the plan. I'm working on that just relentlessly, and that's a big part of everything we're doing, and even this morning, this afternoon, rest of the day, into the weekend and the next week and the week after that.

"Got a little window of time when you can bring guys back on campus in the early part of January, which is built in for this very purpose, so we'll take full advantage of that."

Local flavor

Indiana's class includes offensive lineman DJ Moore from Snider, the highest-ranked offensive lineman the Hoosiers have signed this century. Here's what Allen had to say about Moore, who joins former Snider teammate Randy Holtz and Bishop Dwenger products Luke Wiginton and Vinny Fiacable as Hoosiers offensive linemen:

"Big, athletic; just so excited about DJ's upside, his potential to be able to keep growing, maybe an inside guy, maybe an outside guy. Just a big man; excited to get him here and get him training with our football team. Really excited about just the energy he brings.

"He's had a chance to come down and watch several games and be a part of our campus here. He's teammates with Randy, and that's been a great connection for us, but at the same time we're excited to have him here and to be able to make his own way and be able to be a big part of our offensive future."

Work left to do

The one Indiana commitment who did not sign today is four-star wide receiver Omar Cooper out of Lawrence North in Indianapolis. The No. 310 recruit in the country and a former teammate of McCulley, he remains committed to Indiana for now and could still sign with the Hoosiers, but he is hoping to have some in-depth conversations with new offensive coordinator Walt Bell before doing so.

