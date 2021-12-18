Crossroads Classic Pregame: Indiana (8-2) vs. Notre Dame (4-4)

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's non-conference schedule is not particularly difficult this season. That's probably ideal for a Hoosiers team with a raft of new players who are still learning to play together, but it does leave them without many chances at NCAA Tournament-resume-boosting victories. They already let one of their few opportunities in that department get away when they dropped a double-overtime heartbreaker to Syracuse on the road, though they were able to pull out a win against a St. John's team that might end up being a fellow bubble-dweller come March. Today's contest, against Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, is Indiana's only other opportunity at a major-conference victory outside of Big Ten play.

The Hoosiers might have entered this game as relatively heavy favorites if it had been played a week ago. Notre Dame's season got off to a rough start, with a defeat at the hands of St. Mary's and then a three-game losing streak culminating in a 16-point loss to conference foe Boston College that dropped the Irish to 3-4 overall. Then came Notre Dame's upset win over No. 10 Kentucky at Purcell Pavilion, the program's first top 10 win in more than four years and something of a national coming out party for homegrown freshman star Blake Wesley, a South Bend native who is averaging 13 points (he also had 24 against Illinois on Nov. 29) and hit the game-winning jumper against the Wildcats in the final seconds. Wesley is shooting 49% from the field and 38% from 3-point range and he will be priority No. 1 defensively for a Hoosiers team no longer able to look past the Irish.

Notre Dame's win over Kentucky likely got Indiana's attention, but the Hoosiers should have been locked in anyway this afternoon. They have not yet won away from Assembly Hall, dropping their two road games by a combined seven points, including a loss at Wisconsin in which they let a 22-point lead get away. Coach Mike Woodson admitted his team still needs to learn to win on the road and getting a neutral victory would be a good place to start. Fortunately for Indiana, the atmosphere at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is likely to create a quasi-home game for the Hoosiers. They always draw a big crowd for this event, which is part of the reason they have a 7-3 record in it, the best of the four participants. Indiana can go out as Crossroads Classic champions with a win in the 11th and final installment of the event this afternoon.

IU's path to emerging with what could be a galvanizing victory this afternoon probably involves shooting better than Kentucky did against the Irish. The Wildcats went 2 for 19 from 3-point range in that contest, though Notre Dame came into the game among the worst teams in the nation in opponent 3-point percentage. Even after holding the Wildcats down, the Irish are 342nd in the country in that category and opponents are hitting 38% from beyond the arc against the Blue and Gold. Indiana has the ability to shoot from the outside, but its best 3-point shooter, Parker Stewart, has missed four in a row from the outside over the last game and a half. If Indiana ends up in another brick fest, it could be in trouble.

If the Hoosiers do struggle to shoot from the distance, rebounding will come into play. Notre Dame was able to limit the bigger Wildcats to just five offensive rebounds, but it might struggle to do the same against Indiana. The Hoosiers are coming off one of the best statistical rebounding performances in program history, a 54-16 margin on the glass against Merrimack. Can Indiana replicate that differential against a team closer to its own size, as Notre Dame is? Probably not. Can the Hoosiers still grab enough offensive rebounds to offset some shooting trouble? That could be the key question this afternoon.

Though Indiana is 8-2, it remains to be seen whether this team is actually any different than the last four years, when it simply wasn't able to win enough close games. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Co. have talked all year about changing the culture, but they can't say they've accomplished that mission until they play like a poised, confident team late in tight games on a consistent basis. They might get another opportunity to earn their stripes in that area this afternoon.

