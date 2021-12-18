Halftime: Indiana 30, Notre Dame 27

INDIANAPOLIS – Was it pretty? Not a chance, but Indiana leads Notre Dame 30-27 at the half.

The Hoosiers came out flat and lethargic and trailed by as many as nine. It was about as bad of a start as Indiana could have imagined, full of poor passes, missed outside and shots and defensive breakdowns. But the Irish weren't good enough offensively to really open up the lead when they had the chance and Indiana slowly began clamping down on defense. Once they did that, the Hoosiers found some of the energy that had been missing and embarked on a 15-3 run that saw Notre Dame turn the ball over six times in a 6:08 stretch.

There were a few silver linings to an overall poor half for Indiana. First, Rob Phinisee showed some life on offense, finding Trayce Jackson-Davis with a lob for a basket and then hitting a 3 of his own. Slowly but surely, Phinisee seems to be gaining some of his confidence back and when it was time for Xavier Johnson to return to the game, Woodson kept Phinisee on the floor and had the two point guards play alongside each other, a lineup the coach has rarely utilized this season. It's possible he wanted to show some faith in Phinisee in the hopes that would help the veteran guard's own mindset.

But the Hoosiers also continued to turn the ball over far too often. That's been a season-long trend, but Notre Dame did a good job of exploiting it with active hands that continuously swiped at the ball and made it difficult for Indiana to catch and hold. The Hoosiers committed nine turnovers and and the Irish turned those into eight points. It would have been more, but for Notre Dame's lack of ability to capitalize on open looks from the perimeter.

The most surprising part of Indiana's sluggish start was an inability to clean the glass. After IU out-rebounded Merrimack 54-16 a week ago, the Irish grabbed 12 of the game's first 19 rebounds and Indiana just looked a little bit flat-footed. The Irish were quicker to the ball and came up with a string of 50-50 balls. Late in the half, however, the Hoosiers seemed to flip a switch and the tenor of the game changed. Indiana grabbed eight of the last 10 rebounds and did not permit the Irish a single offensive rebound down the stretch of the half. It's concerning the Hoosiers continue to have bouts of listlessness, but their ability to pull themselves out of it (similar to what they did against Syracuse and, to a lesser extent, Merrimack) is becoming a theme. It also helps Notre Dame is not a particularly good offensive team even when it does have energy.

Notre Dame had a chance to put this game away in the early going and was unable to do so. Now Indiana has grabbed momentum and is playing like the better team, which it likely is. The Irish have gone all-in on doubling Trayce Jackson-Davis in the post and they haven't really been burned by it yet. Jackson-Davis's passing ability from the block still needs work; he has turned the ball over twice on lazy kick-out passes and has struggled to find the open man when Notre Dame has sent a second defender at him. If that changes at all in the second half, the Irish are in trouble. On the other hand, if Notre Dame regains its energy, Indiana will have to match. Another lull could give this game away, which would be a significant disappointment.

