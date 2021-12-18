Indiana beats Notre Dame, 64-56, in Crossroads Classic

INDIANAPOLIS – Trayce Jackson-Davis poured in 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Indiana made enough plays in winning time to escape with an often-ugly 64-56 victory over Notre Dame this afternoon in the Crossroads Classic at Indianapolis's Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

3 Takeaways

TJD is struggling, kind: Looking purely at his stat-line, Trayce Jackson-Davis played a fine game. He finished with his fourth double-double of the season despite playing against constant double-teams as the Irish tried to take him out of the game. But dig a little deeper and it's pretty clear Indiana's star didn't play his best basketball and has not through most of December. After scoring 74 points over Indiana's final two games in November, it was natural Jackson-Davis would become an even bigger focal point for opposing defenses and his counting stats would take a hit, but it just doesn't seem as though there's a lot of passion in his game right now. Today, Notre Dame sent a double team (or at least a hard show) at him on nearly every post touch and he struggled somewhat to find the open man. Twice he turned the ball over on poor, one-handed kick-out passes and other times he tried to score through the double team and found his way blocked. More disturbingly, any effort to use his right hand or draw opponents away from the rim with 17-foot jump shots seems to have been more or less abandoned. Those were supposedly the reasons Jackson-Davis came back, but he's just re-running last season right now. He's not playing poorly, but he's not playing as well as he can.

Rob Phinisee found it, for a day at least: Rob Phinisee has spent much of the last couple of seasons looking somewhat lost on the offensive end. It seems as though, slowly but surely, he might be finding some confidence again. This afternoon, the Hoosiers got a glimpse of the creative distributor and bulldog defender many thought Phinisee would become when he arrived at Indiana from Lafayette. The senior point guard dished five assists, grabbed five rebounds, drained two 3-pointers, his first multi-3 game since March 2, and added a steal. His offensive performance (which was not without flaws: he was only 2 for 8 from the field) seemed to give him energy on the defensive end, as well, and he made life difficult for Notre Dame on the perimeter, getting up on his man in the manner that was his calling card as a freshman. Coach Mike Woodson, perhaps trying to emphasize his belief in Phinisee, rode the senior for big minutes and even played him alongside Johnson, which has been a rarity this season. When Johnson was struggling in the second half, Woodson went with Phinisee for a long stretch as the Hoosiers opened up a lead. We've seen these flashes from Phinisee before, but he seemed to have just a little more spring in his step today.

Player of the Game: Race Thompson

Thompson didn't have an explosive game, but then no one on either team really did. The veteran forward went 4 for 4 from the field for 11 points and added three rebounds, three assists, two steals and no turnovers in a solid all-around performance. When Indiana needed a big basket with the game tied at 47 and less than seven minutes left, it went not to Jackson-Davis, but to Thompson in the post because the Irish were not playing him as aggressively. The fifth-year senior delivered with a jump hook to put IU in front (for good). Later, he caught the ball in the post and tossed a beautiful wrap-around pass to Jackson-Davis for a dunk, drawing maybe the loudest roar of the afternoon from the pro-IU crowd.

Tip-Ins

This was the 11th and final installment of the Crossroads Classic. The Hoosiers went 8-3 in the event, the best mark of the four teams who participated. IU won its last four games against the Irish in the Classic. ... Notre Dame was 4-7 in Crossroads games. ... This was the last game of IU's non-conference slate against a major-conference opponent. It went 2-1 in such games. Indiana was without guard Tamar Bates, who returned home for a family funeral. As has been the case in recent weeks, the Hoosiers were without sophomore guard Trey Galloway, who is dealing with a broken wrist. ... Dane Goodwin led Notre Dame with 15 points. South Bend native Blake Wesley had 14. ... Parker Stewart went 3 of 4 from the 3-point line for 12 points. He also picked up a technical foul in the second half when he too-forcefully defended Jackson-Davis after the IU forward was the victim of a flagrant foul. ... Notre Dame came into the 342nd in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 38.3%. The Hoosiers went 8 for 20 from beyond the arc. ... Indiana shot 44% and Notre Dame was at 36%. The Irish went 1 for 12 from beyond the arc in the second half. ... Phinisee went 2 of 3 from 3-point range. He was 3 of 17 this season coming into the game.

What's Next?

Indiana will be back in action Wednesday, when it takes on Northern Kentucky (4-5) at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Norse have only two wins against Division I programs this season and a 71-57 loss to Purdue Fort Wayne on their resume.

