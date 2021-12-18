Indiana gets it done in Crossroads with defense, Phinisee emerges

INDIANAPOLIS – Mike Woodson wanted his team to know he was proud of it.

In his postgame discussion with his players following their 64-56 win over Notre Dame this afternoon at the Crossroads Classic, the Indiana coach closed with a simple message: you got it done.

"You stepped up and did what you had to do coming down the stretch, and you are not going to blow every team out," Woodson said. "There's going to be games that are going to be close. ... Notre Dame is a good team. They are well-coached, so I didn't expect the blow-out. Our guys stepped up and made the plays that we needed to make to win the game."

The win over the Irish might not end up meaning much when it comes time to tally NCAA Tournament résumés – Notre Dame is 4-5 and its inability to shoot from the outside is an issue that could hold it back all season – but it could end up being vitally important in Indiana's maturation process as a team. The Hoosiers suffered a significant team-building setback when they let a 22-point lead get away against Wisconsin and this victory, a hard-fought triumph in which the Irish refused to go away and Indiana had to go out and win the game rather than having it handed to them, could be just what IU needs to get the sour taste from that loss to the Badgers out of its mouth. Notre Dame is not on the same level at Wisconsin at this point in the season, but Indiana needed to show itself it could win a close game against a decent team and it proved that today.

It was not a perfect performance for the Hoosiers by any means. In fact, for a good portion of the first half, it looked as though Indiana was not ready to play. It was lacking energy, not hitting shots and missing defensive assignments. With 7:17 left in the first half, the Irish led 24-15 and it could have been a larger lead had they been able to knock down more than two of the numerous open 3s the Hoosiers gave them. Woodson gave his team an earful about its defensive performance during the under-8 media timeout.

"There were two 3s that were made by (Notre Dame) early on that we didn't execute our defense, and one of the time-outs I was very critical because we've had two days to prepare, and you can't walk out on the floor and just forget your coverages," Woodson said.

The coach picked the right button to push. For the rest of the half, Indiana's energy went several notches higher and the Hoosiers embarked on a 15-3 run to grab a 30-27 lead at halftime. Notre Dame missed 5 of 6 shots to end the first half and it never really got back in rhythm. For the rest of the afternoon, Indiana's defense was excellent, taking away everything inside and forcing the Irish to hoist shots from the perimeter, which resulted in Notre Dame going 1 for 12 from 3-point range in the second half. Trayce Jackson-Davis was particularly strong playing interior defense and he provided a highlight with a huge block of Notre Dame big Paul Atkinson Jr. in the second half that had Irish coach Mike Brey gushing after the game.

"I thought he made an unbelievable play on (Atkinson)'s reverse layup to block it," Brey said. "It's just a big-time NBA-prospect defensive play. Atkinson looked around like, 'Where did he come from?' (Jackson-Davis) has a great tempo. He is long. He is up above the rim. When you have a guy that can take away some stuff at the rim defensively, it does help your defense. It really makes your other guys confident and they have that with him back there."

Jackson-Davis, who passed Cody Zeller on the all-time IU scoring list today, came back to Indiana for his junior season to work on two skills in particular, jump shooting and playing with his right hand. He hasn't made much progress on the first and although there are flashes of the second (a ridiculous spin move to his right for a dunk that left Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski clutching at air in the second half was one such flash), it still isn't a big part of his game. But where the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball has taken a step forward is in his defense. Woodson has encouraged Jackson-Davis to be more aggressive as a shot-blocker and he has taken to that role immediately, leading the Big Ten with 3.4 rejections per contest. He's a hugely important backstop for the Indiana defense.

"He definitely changes people's shots," Hoosiers forward Race Thompson said. "You go up for a layup, if he's coming over, you've got to adjust because he is going to block it if you don't. He does it in practice. He does it in the games. If I get beat, I'm like, 'Trayce is going to block it anyway, so not too worried about it.' He is definitely a rim protector."

Maybe the best news of the day for Indiana was the performance of guard Rob Phinisee, who had five assists, five rebounds and went 2 for 3 from 3-point range after entering the game 3 for 17 from beyond the arc this season. Phinisee's game rests so much on confidence and he has just had not much of it for most of two-plus seasons since a promising freshman year. One game does not a mindset make, but he certainly looked like a different player this afternoon, capable of running the offense and knocking down the occasional outside shot to keep opposing teams honest. Jackson-Davis said Phinisee is dealing with a minor malady and hasn't been healthy all season, so it's possible the senior's best days are ahead for him this year. Indiana will likely him need to contribute significantly because there are going to be games, like today's, when Xavier Johnson is a little out of control or shooting poorly and Phinisee will need to run the show. This afternoon, for the first time in a very long time, he looked capable of playing that role.

One of Woodson's most important tasks since he took the job with the Hoosiers has been rebuilding Phinisee's confidence and it seems he (and assistant coach Dane Fife, who has made Phinisee a special project) has made significant inroads in that area. Woodson showed faith in the Lafayette native today, playing him 25 minutes, and Phinisee rewarded him with a solid performance on both ends.

"(Phinisee) is a hell of a defender, and he can make shots," Woodson said. "He can make plays for other people. That's what point guards do. I just got to get him more comfortable and get him more love and confidence that he can do those things."

The matchup against Notre Dame was not a must-win game for Indiana – there will be plenty of time for those during the Big Ten schedule – but it was certainly in the category of games it would really hurt to lose. After letting a 10-point lead slip away in the second half, the Hoosiers made enough plays to avoid that type of painful loss and took a significant step toward putting the crushing loss to Wisconsin in the rearview mirror.

dsinn@jg.net