Indiana fails to finish again; tournament hopes take another blow

BLOOMINGTON – Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis ripped Indiana apart to the tune of 30 points and 12 rebounds in a 74-69 Badgers win tonight at Assembly Hall.

After doing so, he proceeded to diagnose everything wrong with the Hoosiers in two brutally-honest sentences.

"(Trayce Jackson-Davis) is a great player," Davis said. "He's tough to stop down there when he gets the ball in the low post, but you don't really have too much help around him."

Tonight – and on so many nights over the last three years – there was no way to argue with Davis's statement. In a game the Hoosiers absolutely had to have, they laid their trump card on the table – a 30-point, eight-rebound, six-assist masterpiece from Jackson-Davis, the type of performance you dream of getting from your best player in the biggest games – and Wisconsin matched it with Davis's dominant scoring down the stretch.

That left Indiana's supporting cast to come up with something, anything in the game's final minutes. It could not. In the final 1:50, Xavier Johnson missed a pull-up jumper, Trey Galloway bricked a wide-open 3-pointer, Johnson missed a wide-open 3 and Parker Stewart air-balled a contested 3 after Wisconsin blew up Indiana's set play. If any one of those shots had fallen, the Hoosiers would have been at least even odds to win the game. Instead, they left with a fourth straight loss, another hammer blow to their NCAA Tournament hopes, which are getting fainter by the day now.

Outside of Jackson-Davis (10 for 13 from the field) and Race Thompson (5 for 8, including several easy baskets off of nice interior feeds from Jackson-Davis), the remaining Hoosiers shot 25% from the field.

Johnson in particular struggled, going 3 for 16 and 1 for 6 from 3-point range. Johnson missed from deep with 22 seconds left, a shot that would have given the Hoosiers the lead; it was a perfect set-up for the point guard, a kick-out pass after the Badgers had rushed three defenders at Jackson-Davis when he got the ball in the post. Indiana's star forward magnanimously insisted he would want Johnson to take that shot "10 times out of 10" and expressed faith the guard would hit a similar shot in the next game.

He might be right – Johnson is not a poor 3-point shooter, hitting a semi-respectable 34.4% this season despite his 1-for-6 showing tonight – but it's hard for the Hoosiers to count on it. Over the last three years, they have wasted so many kick-out passes from Jackson-Davis that a super-cut of all of them feels like it would stretch for hours. In fact, that inability to find consistent shooting to surround one of the better interior players in recent program history could well go down as the defining feature of Jackson-Davis's career. If Indiana misses the tournament again this season, it will be the primary reason Jackson-Davis will never play in the Big Dance. Wisconsin's Davis was able to spot the problem in short order. Fixing it remains elusive.

It hasn't been this way all year. At times this season, the Hoosiers have had other players step up and make plays when they've needed them. Rob Phinisee did so against Purdue, but he's now hurt; Johnson had 19 points and six assists in a huge win over Penn State, but is now struggling with his jumper and turnovers again; Stewart hit three 3-pointers in a win over Notre Dame, but let Wisconsin's Brad Davison get in his head tonight and committed a couple of tough fouls down the stretch before panicking somewhat on Indiana's last possession and missing everything.

Indiana is looking more and more like the 2020 and 2021 versions of itself, the ones it was supposed to leave in the past when coach Mike Woodson was hired. Instead, the ghosts of the Archie Miller Era are still haunting Assembly Hall and they have conjured a late-season swoon that would have been familiar to any of Miller's teams. Even Woodson admitted after the game the Hoosiers are feeling the pressure of trying to out-run their recent past.

“When we have won, we have won collectively and guys have pitched in and done their job," the first-year coach said. "Right now I'm just not getting that, and I got to somehow help them, man, because they're looking over their shoulders again at past years and how things have happened to them coming down the stretch and I got to help them get over that somehow."

In his first season, he's running out of time to build that belief in his team. Then comes next year, when the Hoosiers will be set adrift into a post-Jackson-Davis world. The mind recoils at the thought.

