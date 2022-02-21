Galloway, Lander out vs. Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The injury bug has bitten Indiana again and decimated the Hoosiers' point guard depth.

Indiana announced before the game tonight against No. 22 Ohio State at Value City Arena that sophomores Trey Galloway (lower body injury) and Khristian Lander (re-aggravation of sore leg) will miss the game. In addition, backup point guard Rob Phinisee will be out for the sixth straight game with plantar fasciitis.

Coach Mike Woodson announced Phinisee's absence Saturday and hinted at the possibility Lander, who has been dealing with his leg injury on and off most of the season, would be out, but Galloway's malady appears to be new. It is also the most costly, depriving the Hoosiers of a play-making guard and one their best perimeter defenders. Galloway had eight points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in just 19 minutes against Ohio State the first time these teams played each other. He has had something of a snake-bitten season, missing a large chunk of the non-conference schedule with a broken wrist suffered when he took a hard fall on a fastbreak layup.

The most immediate problem for the Hoosiers is a lack of depth behind starting point guard Xavier Johnson. Phinisee, Lander and Galloway are second, third and fourth on the depth chart at that position, meaning the Hoosiers will have to dig deep in their rotation for ball-handlers. Among the most likely to get minutes at the position are Tamar Bates and Anthony Leal. Leal in particular is something of a wild card at this point because he has gotten so little playing time in recent weeks. Johnson is an energetic player and likely would be able to go close to 40 minutes if necessary, but if he gets in foul trouble, Indiana's offense gets very dicey very quickly.

