Halftime: No. 22 Ohio State 33, Indiana 28

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In front of one of the quietest crowds I can remember during my time covering the Big Ten, Indiana has struggled to create its own energy against No. 22 Ohio State. The Buckeyes have played outstanding defense, forcing the ball out of Trayce Jackson-Davis’s hands and walling up against everyone else. The result was a half in which the Hoosiers shot 40% from the field and Ohio State took a 33-28 halftime lead.

Essentially, Ohio State’s gameplan was to take Jackson-Davis away and force someone else to beat the Buckeyes. They did that not by sending a straight double team at the Indiana forward, but rather by floating a second defender in the area to make every entry pass difficult. That kept Indiana from being able to get Ohio State into rotations and forced the Hoosier guards to try to make plays off the dribble. Often, that turned out poorly for Indiana. One of the main culprits was point guard Xavier Johnson, who started 1 for 5 from the field and committed five turnovers in the first 10 minutes, all on poor passes. He was clearly frustrated at the under-12 media timeout and was replaced by Parker Stewart, who played point guard for the first time this season. Johnson was clearly told to be aggressive after going 3 for 16 from the field against Wisconsin on Tuesday, but he has not played well tonight. That’s a problem for the Hoosiers, who are without the next three point guards on their depth chart.

Stewart was Indiana’s most important player on offense in the opening half, not only running some point, but also going 3 for 5 from the field for eight points. He put his entire offensive arsenal on display, driving to the hoop to draw a foul, hitting a turnaround jumper and then salvaging two bad offensive possessions by hitting spot-up 3s from 24 feet out. His performance helped Indiana stay afloat during the few minutes Jackson-Davis was off the floor. Indiana is going to need a guard to step up tonight to win and if it’s not Johnson, Stewart is the likeliest option with Trey Galloway hurt. Anthony Leal has also gotten some rare playing time off the bench and has notched a steal and another tip of a pass with his usual active hands.

Jackson-Davis has not been a non-factor for the Hoosiers and has been active around the rim without the ball, scoring 10 points on six shots and grabbing six rebounds. It’s hard to tell him he should be more assertive when he’s been very efficient with his touches, but he might have to start being a little more aggressive in going to find the ball in the second half. Once he has it in his hands, Ohio State doesn’t really have anyone who can stop him.

It was a little bit of an odd half. Outside of Johnson’s turnovers, which Ohio State did not really take advantage of, the Hoosiers have not played particularly poorly in any facet. They have out-rebounded OSU, scored more points off turnovers and hit the same number of 3-pointers. The Buckeyes have more or less midrange-jumpered Indiana to death so far. Ohio State does not appear to have particularly tired legs, but the Hoosiers brought decent energy on defense and might wear the hosts out by the end of the game. It feels as though neither team has really taken control of the game yet, leaving it up for grabs in the second half. Those types of games have given Indiana trouble, but the Hoosiers have another chance to find a way to win tonight.

dsinn@jg.net