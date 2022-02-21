Indiana falls to No. 22 Ohio State, 80-69, in overtime, fifth straight loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second straight game, Indiana face-planted in the final 90 seconds. This time the Hoosiers fell to No. 22 Ohio State 80-69 in overtime despite four players scoring in double figures, led by Xavier Johnson’s 16 points.

The loss was Indiana’s fifth in a row and dropped the Hoosiers to 16-10 and 7-9 in conference play.

3 Takeaways

Defense didn’t follow up: Indiana’s defense dominated Ohio State the first time these teams met, holding the Buckeyes to just 30% shooting and 51 points. The same could not be said tonight, where Ohio State was able to get past Indiana’s perimeter defense far too easily. Just about every one of IU’s guards had an Ohio State guard blow past them on the way to the rim at least once. To make matters worse, the Buckeyes hit several difficult mid-range shots in the first half on the occasions the Hoosiers did play good defense. Parker Stewart in particular was the victim of a couple of terrific fade-away jumpers from Ohio State’s Malaki Branham after Stewart had moved his feet to stay in front. Tamar Bates continues to struggle at keeping his man in front of him, which has put a ceiling on his playing time. The Buckeyes eventually shot 48% from the field and had 34 points in the paint. IU’s defense has to be better than that for the Hoosiers to have success.

Player of the Game: Malaki Branham

The Ohio State freshman guard was unstoppable all night, scoring 27 points on 9 for 13 from the field and adding five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Tip-Ins

Indiana beat Ohio State 67-51 in a January matchup at Assembly Hall, one of the Hoosiers' two ranked wins this season. ... Former Buckeyes coach Thad Matta is Indiana's associate athletic director for men's basketball. He led Ohio State to the national championship game in 2007. ... Former Hoosiers center Joey Brunk plays for the Buckeyes. ... The Hoosiers went 6 for 19 from beyond the 3-point line and are at 26% in the last five games ... Indiana came into the game No. 8 in the country in opponent field goal percentage. ... Jackson-Davis's 13 points moved him past Jimmy Rayl, Kirk Haston and Robert Johnson for 21st on the all-time IU list. ... Indiana was without second-, third- and fourth-string point guards Robert Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Trey Galloway because of injuries. Johnson played 39 minutes at the point and Indiana used Stewart at the position in a pinch. Galloway’s absence especially hurt because he is IU’s best perimeter defender.

What's Next?

The Hoosiers will be back in action Thursday when they play host to Maryland (12-14, 4-11 Big Ten) at Assembly Hall. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. Indiana beat Maryland 68-55 in College Park on Jan. 29 behind 18 points and 12 rebounds from Race Thompson. The Terps had lost five in a row before defeating Nebraska 90-74 on Friday and faced Penn State tonight.

dsinn@jg.net