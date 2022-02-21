Pregame: Indiana (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) vs. No. 22 Ohio State (16-7, 9-5 Big Ten)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Can Mike Woodson get Indiana over the hump? After the Hoosiers beat Purdue in Assembly Hall and opened the Big Ten season with five double-digit victories in 11 games, it seemed as though he already had. In late January, it looked like Indiana might cruise into the NCAA Tournament, giving Woodson a first-year feather in his cap as he goes about pulling the Hoosiers out of their half-decade malaise.

But three weeks later, that malaise looks tougher to shake than it first appeared. In that time, the Hoosiers have dropped four straight games – a bad loss to Northwestern in which five IU players were suspended sandwiched between three defeats against ranked opponents – and have fallen from a No. 7 seed in ESPN's bracket projections to a 10-seed, lurching dangerously close to the bubble. Worse, Woodson said after a heart-wrenching loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday at Assembly Hall he felt his team was "looking over its shoulder," as if the program's failures in recent history were chasing them.

Since that loss to the Badgers, Indiana has had five days off, plenty of time to mentally prepare for a final push toward the tournament. The Hoosiers realistically need to win three of their last five games in order to feel relatively safe about their NCAA chances heading into the Big Ten Tournament. Games against Maryland and Minnesota should be wins (though, of course, there are few guarantees in Big Ten play), meaning the Hoosiers need to win one of the other three against Ohio State, Rutgers and Purdue. Tonight's matchup against the 22nd-ranked Buckeyes at Value City Arena kicks off that closing stretch.

The Hoosiers defeated Ohio State 67-51 at Assembly Hall in January, one of Indiana's signature wins this season. That game was something of a national coming-out party for the IU defense, which held the Buckeyes to just 30% shooting and limited star forward EJ Liddell to just 11 points on 3 for 12 from the field. The 6-foot-7 Liddell has not scored fewer than 16 in any Big Ten game since and should be motivated after Indiana's Race Thompson was able to slow him down in the first matchup.

Indiana won that first meeting with the Buckeyes despite shooting just 2 for 15 from 3-point range. The Hoosiers have had a string of similar outside shooting performances in recent games, hitting just 25% from beyond the arc in their last four contests. They beat the Buckeyes the first time thanks to terrific defense and a combined 38 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks from Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson-Davis, Indiana's All-American forward, poured in 27 points in that game and nearly dragged the Hoosiers to a win over the Badgers on Tuesday with a 30-point explosion. Ohio State is a good matchup for Jackson-Davis because, like Wisconsin, it lacks an elite rim protector. The Buckeyes will likely have former Hoosiers center Joey Brunk guard Jackson-Davis on certain occasions, but Brunk is not really mobile enough to deal with his former teammate. For the rest of the game, Jackson-Davis might be able to feast on 6-foot-8 Zed Key and Kyle Young. Much like it was against Wisconsin, Indiana's gameplan should be pretty simple: get the ball inside to Trayce on as many possessions as possible, until Ohio State proves it can stop the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball. This is another opportunity for Jackson-Davis to take over and lead his team to an all-important victory.

The Buckeyes might well send a second defender at Jackson-Davis when he gets the ball in the post, something Wisconsin stubbornly refused to do Tuesday until the game's closing minutes. When the Badgers finally double-teamed Indiana's star, the IU offense bogged down because the Hoosiers couldn't knock down the open 3s created from Jackson-Davis kick-out passes. If Indiana struggles again in that area tonight, its chances of earning a season sweep of the Buckeyes will be dramatically reduced. At least one of IU's guards, whether it be Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Trey Galloway or even Miller Kopp has to step up and make some plays to keep this offense from becoming one-dimensional again.

Is this a must-win game for Indiana? Not exactly. The Hoosiers will have other opportunities to play their way into the tournament and beating the Buckeyes on the road would be a tough ask for anyone, let alone a team struggling like Indiana has recently. On the other hand, Ohio State is playing its second game in three days and fourth in the last 10 and might well be dealing with some tired legs. Moreover, after a long layoff to get ready for this game, yet another loss could be devastating for Indiana's morale. Woodson has likely spent the time following the loss to Wisconsin trying to build his team up before this last stretch of the season. Another loss tonight could render some of that work moot.

Can Woodson get this team over the hump? We'll get a good indication of the answer tonight.

