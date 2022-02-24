13 straight field goals: IU lights up scoreboard in slump-busting win

BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis is Indiana's superstar. He is its most consistent producer, a player who constantly draws double-teams and has a center of gravity all his own.

It's become clear in recent weeks, however, he is not Indiana's most important player. That would be point guard Xavier Johnson – the Hoosiers go as Johnson goes. Tonight, in a must-win game against Maryland, Johnson propelled Indiana's offense to heights previously unseen this season, scoring 24 points on 7-for-7 shooting, dishing six assists and scoring or setting up most of the points during the Hoosiers' remarkable stretch of 13 straight made field goals in the second half of a 74-64 win.

How good is Indiana when Johnson is at his best?

"We're definitely going to be hard to beat," forward Race Thompson said. "When you get X going, that's the head of a snake, for real. You might say Trayce is the head of the snake, but it's really X. We really go as he goes because he gets everybody involved. He gets everybody shots. And then when he goes 7 for 7 from the field, I mean, that's really tough to beat. Your point guard is getting whatever he got, 24 points or whatever, it's just going to be a hard team to beat."

Johnson was not at his best tonight. In truth, he was at a level beyond anything else he – or most college guards – is likely to achieve in his career. To my eye, Johnson made one truly poor decision all night, throwing a pass out of bounds behind Jackson-Davis in the final minutes when he should have thrown a lob. Otherwise, he was almost flawless, hitting 3 of 3 from 3-point range, 7 of 8 at the foul line, dishing six assists and committing three turnovers, two of which came on passes to Thompson that were too hot to handle rather than the result of poor decisions. Every time Johnson went around a ball screen, he made something happen. Sometimes he got to the rim and scored; sometimes he pulled up for a floater; sometimes he passed to a teammate for an open shot; sometimes he stepped back for a 3-pointer of his own. He has had games where he has made a bevy of good decisions before, but it was that decision-making plus his 5-for-5 mark on jumpers that made his night truly memorable. Indiana shot a ridiculous 75% in the second half, its best 20 minutes of the season.

Johnson's performance was all the more astonishing because of how much he had been struggling recently. He shot 6 for 28 in his previous two games and seemed to be completely unsure of himself at times. Credit for the turnaround has to go at least in part to Jackson-Davis, who seemingly made it his mission in recent days to help Johnson keep his chin up after the point guard suffered through a rocky performance against Ohio State. The former Pittsburgh transfer also garnered fuel from people criticizing him on social media, though he admitted that's not the best idea.

"As a person, as (criticism) goes around social media, I see a lot of what a lot of people say," Johnson said. "And I'm an emotional player. I see it a lot. I know it really doesn't matter, you're not supposed to read it. But at the end of the day, I mean, I'm a person, and I'm going to read it. But it's a matter of how you use it. That's what I'm going to say."

Johnson or Thompson (19 points and nine rebounds) made nearly every big play in the second half until Jackson-Davis rejected a Maryland shot into the third row with 5:28 left and put the game on ice with a powerful drive and huge dunk at the 1:56 mark that extended Indiana's lead to 15. The All-American forward had only 10 points on six shot attempts (he missed twice around the rim in the first half – really have to clean those up), but he wasn't needed much when Indiana's offense was rolling. With Maryland trying to take Jackson-Davis out of the game, Thompson was free to go to work alongside Johnson and the point guard found him for a variety of finishes around the rim. As a result, Indiana held a 44-24 lead in points in the paint.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Hoosiers and kept their hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid alive for another few days. They still very likely need to win at Minnesota on Sunday and then split the final two with Rutgers (home) and Purdue (away) to feel good about their NCAA chances heading into the Big Ten Tournament next week. Tonight was all about getting a win and moving on, surviving and advancing, to use a March phrase in February. Coming on the heels of heart-breaking losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State, any victory would have worked. To get the offensive performance the Hoosiers did in the second half? That's all gravy.

"Big win for our team tonight I thought," coach Mike Woodson said. "I mean, you lose five straight, man, and you're searching a little bit, trying to figure out when you're going to stop the bleeding. And I thought tonight, boy, we stepped up and did what we had to do."

"These guys are not quitting," the first-year coached added, reiterating a sentiment he had emphasized after the Hoosiers' overtime loss at Ohio State on Monday. "I'm telling you that now. They're competing every night. And that's all we can ask for, man. We try to put them in the best position possible. And I thought tonight they answered the bell big time."

Johnson can't be expected to go 7 for 7 again this season (although he did jokingly knock on wood when a media member suggested he wouldn't "pitch a perfect game" every night going forward) and he will almost certainly have games where he struggles – Indiana will need to find a way around those performances. But he came through in one of the Hoosiers' most important games to date, shaking off a slump to turn in an all-time performance, one which will be remembered for years if Indiana builds on this victory and reaches the tournament. For one night, he put the team on his back and carried it where it needed to go.

"Definitely a little bit of weight off of our shoulders," Thompson said of ending the losing streak. "We've got to play with a chip though. We've got to keep building. We played well tonight. I think in the past we had been playing good basketball, but we just had to play 40 minutes, not 38 minutes, not 39 minutes. We put a full 40 together tonight. Hopefully we can put a couple more together."

dsinn@jg.net