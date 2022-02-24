Halftime: Indiana 30, Maryland 27

BLOOMINGTON – Xavier Johnson came to play. So did the rest of the Hoosiers.

Indiana's much-maligned point guard, who came in shooting 6 for 28 in the last two games with 15 turnovers in his last three, has put together the type of performance Indiana needs from him so far. The Pittsburgh transfer has been under control and has made mostly good decisions, probing Maryland's defense off the ball-screen and either finishing at the rim or whipping a good pass for an open shot. At halftime, the Hoosiers are shooting 48% from the field and lead 30-27 after being in front by as many as 10 at one juncture.

Johnson was the facilitator early on for the Hoosiers, dumping off to Trayce Jackson-Davis for an easy basket in the early going and then finding Parker Stewart in the corner for a wide-open 3 Stewart drained. At the break, Johnson has four points on 2 for 2 from the field and two assists with one turnover. After being a little a bit down on himself after the loss to Ohio State on Monday, Johnson has bounced back nicely. Some of the credit for that has to go to Jackson-Davis, who seemingly made it a priority the last few days to pick up his struggling teammate.

But Johnson picked up his second foul with 13:19 left in the first half and coach Mike Woodson immediately removed him from the game. With the Hoosiers lacking point guard depth because of a variety of injuries, that left Parker Stewart to run the show. He didn't do poorly, but he's not nearly the creator Johnson is off the dribble. Freshman Tamar Bates also got some run at the point and both he and Stewart scored a basket on a drive to the hoop from the perimeter.

Indiana added a basket during this stretch on one of the wildest plays I've ever seen on a basketball court. After a Race Thompson missed free throw, Indiana's Jordan Geronimo reached for the rebound. He wasn't able to entirely corral it, but he got a hand on it and slammed it into the ground full force, popping it up in the air about 20 feet. The ball came down and plopped directly through the net. Lest one think Indiana got all the luck in the first half, the Terps took a 3-pointer on the very next possession that bounced off the back of the rim about six feet above the rim and dropped through the net, as well. Later, the Hoosiers played picture-perfect zone offense, popping the ball in and out of the middle of the zone until it found a wide-open Anthony Leal, who drained a corner 3. It was one of the better offensive possessions the Hoosiers have managed in a while.

The story of the half, however, has been Indiana's perimeter defense. With Johnson in the game, the Hoosiers are a decent defensive unit and Johnson did a pretty good job of walling up against lightning-quick Maryland guard Fatts Russell. When Johnson left the game, the Hoosiers struggled somewhat to contain Russell for a bit. Bates, Stewart and Leal each got the blow-by treatment from the Rhode Island transfer. After a few minutes, however, Indiana found its defensive groove and held Maryland scoreless for more than six minutes, one of the Hoosiers' better defensive stretches in recent weeks. Russell, who has been a terror in the last three games, has just seven points on 3 for 9 from the field and Indiana has not made life easy for him, even when he has gotten past the first line of defense. There have been some shaky moments on defense for IU, but Maryland is shooting just 36% from the field.

Jackson-Davis picked up his second foul with little more than 10 minutes left in the period and did not return (Johnson didn't either). Indiana staying in front without either of its best offensive players on the court has to be considered a win, but that foul trouble could bite in the second half. From a purely strategic standpoint, Woodson's immediate sub-outs of players who pick up a second foul in the first half is becoming A Thing. I'm not saying it's the wrong choice on a regular basis and it worked out in this case, but there are going to be times when it's not the right call and Woodson needs to deviate. Will he?

The half left little about which to complain for the first 16 minutes. In the last four, however, the Hoosiers relaxed and Maryland went on a 9-0 run to cut a double-digit deficit down to very manageable size at halftime. Indiana had a chance to put the game away, but instead missed five shots in a row and committed a turnover to let the Terps back in the game. It's a scene with which Indiana very familiar now, seeing a lead melt away in the final minutes of a half. The Hoosiers still lead, but they have a fight in front of them. Can they finally close? We're about to find out.

dsinn@jg.net