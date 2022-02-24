Indiana beats Maryland, 74-64, snaps five-game losing streak

BLOOMINGTON – Xavier Johnson went 7 for 7 from the field and finished with a season-high 24 points, including 20 in the second half, and six assists. Race Thompson added 19 points and nine rebounds and Indiana shot 60% on the way to a 74-64 victory over Maryland at Assembly Hall tonight that snapped a five-game Hoosiers losing streak.

3 Takeaways

Johnson came through: It has been a tough couple of games for Xavier Johnson: 3 for 16 against Wisconsin and a huge miss at the end, 3 for 12 against Ohio State and a huge miss (shot was blocked) at the end of regulation, 15 turnovers over his last three contests. After the loss to the Buckeyes on Monday, Johnson was noticeably down on himself and Jackson-Davis made sure to tell his teammate to keep his chin up. Johnson played with his chin up the vast majority of the night, putting together his best performance of the season. The only blemishes on a near-perfect night were a couple of turnovers on passes to Thompson that were slightly too hot to handle, but not necessarily bad decisions. He was exactly the type of point guard coach Mike Woodson needs running his offense: a smooth decision-maker coming off the ball-screen, an aggressive attacker of the rim and a strong finisher. His finest moment came early in the second half, when he came around a screen from Jackson-Davis, sliced down the lane and threw down a thunderous one-handed slam despite a Maryland center in the vicinity. Johnson has been throwing attempted power slams at the rim all season and mostly missing but getting fouled in the process. This time he finished and he took a moment to stare at the roaring crowd. That basket had to have felt cathartic.

It has been a tough couple of games for Xavier Johnson: 3 for 16 against Wisconsin and a huge miss at the end, 3 for 12 against Ohio State and a huge miss (shot was blocked) at the end of regulation, 15 turnovers over his last three contests. After the loss to the Buckeyes on Monday, Johnson was noticeably down on himself and Jackson-Davis made sure to tell his teammate to keep his chin up. Johnson played with his chin up the vast majority of the night, putting together his best performance of the season. The only blemishes on a near-perfect night were a couple of turnovers on passes to Thompson that were slightly too hot to handle, but not necessarily bad decisions. He was exactly the type of point guard coach Mike Woodson needs running his offense: a smooth decision-maker coming off the ball-screen, an aggressive attacker of the rim and a strong finisher. His finest moment came early in the second half, when he came around a screen from Jackson-Davis, sliced down the lane and threw down a thunderous one-handed slam despite a Maryland center in the vicinity. Johnson has been throwing attempted power slams at the rim all season and mostly missing but getting fouled in the process. This time he finished and he took a moment to stare at the roaring crowd. That basket had to have felt cathartic. The youngsters can play some: Two of Indiana's top offensive weapons, Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis picked up their second fouls within the first 10 minutes of the game, sending them to the bench for the duration of the first half. Without the explosiveness those two provide, Indiana had to find offense elsewhere. Indiana wasn't exactly explosive with those two on the bench, but it made enough plays to lead 30-27 at halftime and go into the locker room shooting 48% despite a disappointing stretch of five straight missed shots late in the half. Race Thompson provided his share of rugged play inside as the Hoosiers' primary interior presence and Parker Stewart filled in reasonably well running the point in Johnson's absence, but the Hoosiers also got important contributions from Tamar Bates, Anthony Leal and Jordan Geronimo. Bates was the most aggressive of the three, knifing to the basket for a layup, drawing a foul at the rim and reaching in for a steal, as well. He didn't run a ton of point, but he showed some promise there when he did, getting in the lane on a regular basis. Leal drained a huge 3-pointer after some exquisite ball movement against a zone defense (one of just two shots from long range the Hoosiers made in the first half) and added some decent defense, though he did get beaten off the dribble by shifty Maryland guard Fatts Russell at least once. Geronimo made a circus shot, slamming the ball off the floor and, miraculously, into the net off a missed IU free throw, but he also grabbed a couple of tough rebounds and made himself available at the center of the zone. None of these was a huge contribution, but they were important to keeping IU in front while its stars were on the bench. That's what Indiana needs from its least-experienced players.

Two of Indiana's top offensive weapons, Johnson and Trayce Jackson-Davis picked up their second fouls within the first 10 minutes of the game, sending them to the bench for the duration of the first half. Without the explosiveness those two provide, Indiana had to find offense elsewhere. Indiana wasn't exactly explosive with those two on the bench, but it made enough plays to lead 30-27 at halftime and go into the locker room shooting 48% despite a disappointing stretch of five straight missed shots late in the half. Race Thompson provided his share of rugged play inside as the Hoosiers' primary interior presence and Parker Stewart filled in reasonably well running the point in Johnson's absence, but the Hoosiers also got important contributions from Tamar Bates, Anthony Leal and Jordan Geronimo. Bates was the most aggressive of the three, knifing to the basket for a layup, drawing a foul at the rim and reaching in for a steal, as well. He didn't run a ton of point, but he showed some promise there when he did, getting in the lane on a regular basis. Leal drained a huge 3-pointer after some exquisite ball movement against a zone defense (one of just two shots from long range the Hoosiers made in the first half) and added some decent defense, though he did get beaten off the dribble by shifty Maryland guard Fatts Russell at least once. Geronimo made a circus shot, slamming the ball off the floor and, miraculously, into the net off a missed IU free throw, but he also grabbed a couple of tough rebounds and made himself available at the center of the zone. None of these was a huge contribution, but they were important to keeping IU in front while its stars were on the bench. That's what Indiana needs from its least-experienced players. Offensive explosion: There was no way around it, Indiana had to have this game. A loss to one of the lower-tier teams in the conference at home at this point in the season would have likely ended the Hoosiers' NCAA Tournament hopes. Instead, Indiana's chances of ending its half-decade March Madness drought are alive thanks to one of the best halves of offensive basketball the Hoosiers have put together in years. Behind Johnson's ridiculous shooting night and ball-handling, IU made its 13 straight shots from the field in the second half and shot 75% from the field in the final 20 minutes. That offensive performance was necessary because Maryland shot the lights out to start the half, as well, making 8 of 9 to open the period. That stretch included a couple of could-have-been demoralizing 3-pointers from Maryland's Fatts Russell against very good Indiana defense. Instead, the Hoosiers continued running their offense through pick-and-rolls for Johnson and Maryland had few answers. Remarkably, the Hoosiers went 12:43 without a missed field goal during one stretch after halftime. In a game they absolutely had to have, they (mostly Johnson) made the plays necessary for a streak-busting triumph. If Indiana makes the NCAA Tournament, the No-Miss Half will be a key reason why.

Player of the Game: Xavier Johnson

Johnson had a strong start to the game, dishing a couple of assists and scoring a couple of baskets in the first half, but he did not play the final 13 minutes of the half because of foul trouble. That could have destroyed his rhythm, but he never missed a beat. In the second half, Johnson went from playing a good game to playing a great game to playing one of the best games from an Indiana guard in recent memory. The man was having what seemed like an out-of-body experience. It's one thing for him to attack the rim and distribute; we've seen that before. But he also went 5 for 5 on jumpers and made three key 3-pointers, including what was essentially the game-clincher with 2:30 left, barely batting an eye while doing so. It was absurd. He had his second 20-point game of the season and went 7 for 8 at the foul line, with a missed free throw with 19.5 seconds left costing him a perfect night.

Tip-Ins

Indiana came into the game among the "Last Four In" in ESPN's latest NCAA Tournament projections. ... The Hoosiers beat Maryland 68-55 in College Park, Maryland on Jan. 29, holding the Terps to 28.6% shooting in the process. Maryland shot 43% tonight. ... The Hoosiers have one more game at Assembly Hall left this season, a March 2 clash with Rutgers. ... Indiana had a 22-10 advantage in points off turnovers. The Hoosiers out-scored Maryland 44-24 in the paint. ... The Hoosiers were without their second-, third- and fourth-string point guards – Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Trey Galloway – because of injury. Galloway is also Indiana's backup shooting guard. ... Among the crowd was former Indiana "human victory cigar" Tim Priller, who threw out t-shirts to fans at halftime. ... Indiana wore special "Honoring Black History" jerseys for Black History Month. The design featured the Indiana state flower, the peony, on the uniforms' chests.

What's Next?

Indiana is back in action Sunday for another must-win game in Minneapolis' Williams Arena against Minnesota (13-13, 4-13 Big Ten). The game will tip off at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The Hoosiers beat the Golden Gophers 73-60 at Assembly Hall on Jan. 9 behind 13 points and 12 rebounds from Jackson-Davis. Minnesota has dropped 12 of its last 15 games after a 10-1 start and is coming off a 68-67 loss to Wisconsin on Wednesday.

dsinn@jg.net