Pregame: Indiana (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (13-14, 5-11)

BLOOMINGTON – This is it.

Indiana faces a must-win game against Maryland tonight. After five straight losses, four of them against ranked opponents, the Hoosiers have no more room for error. Either they win tonight or they can book tickets to the NIT in the locker room after the game. Will beating Maryland be a huge boon to Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes? Not really, but it's the type of game in which a bubble team has to "hold serve" so to speak. After letting so many opportunities to get quality wins slip through their fingers, the Hoosiers can't add a loss to one of the Big Ten's bottom-tier teams to their résumé at this juncture. Moreover, if the Hoosiers can't beat this Maryland team – a group playing with an interim coach that IU defeated 68-55 in College Park less than a month ago – at home they don't deserve an NCAA spot anyway.

This is the first of two games in a row where the Hoosiers have to have a do-or-die mindset; a matchup against Minnesota on Sunday will have similar stakes. To its credit, Indiana has had that mindset in the last two games, against Wisconsin and Ohio State, but let leads in both of them get away in the final two minutes. A similar occurrence tonight would be a season-killer. For all intents and purposes, this is a tournament game for the Hoosiers.

Unfortunately for Indiana, it will be short-handed in this all-important contest. Guards Trey Galloway, Rob Phinisee and Khristian Lander are once again out with injuries, leaving the Hoosiers desperately thin at point guard. Parker Stewart and Tamar Bates handled backup duties at the position well enough against Ohio State on Monday, but what they were unable to provide was the stout perimeter defense Galloway and Phinisee bring to the table. That permitted Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham to run wild, slicing to the basket again and again on the way to 27 points on 9-for-13 shooting plus 8 for 8 at the free-throw line. Each of Indiana's guards got the blow-by treatment at least once from Branham. Stewart guarded him most often and put forth a tremendous effort, but he simply isn't the same destructive on-ball force as Galloway or Phinisee. That could be a problem again tonight when the Hoosiers take on slippery guard Fatts (yes) Russell.

Maryland has enjoyed a mini-renaissance in recent games, winning two straight and also nearly upsetting then-No. 3 Purdue at Mackey Arena, leading by as many as 12 in the second half before falling 62-61. Russell, a fifth-year senior transfer from Rhode Island has been the key to that stretch of strong play, scoring at least 18 points in three straight contests. He torched Purdue on straight-line drives to the rim, much like Branham did against the Hoosiers on Monday. If Indiana can't find someone to stem the tide on the perimeter, Maryland's offense could have a much better night than it did the first time these teams met, when the Terps shot just 28.6% from the field.

The key for Indiana offensively, meanwhile, might be point guard Xavier Johnson. The Pittsburgh transfer has suffered through a very rough stretch, shooting 6 for 28 over his last two games, going 4 for 20 from long distance in his last four and turning the ball over 15 times in his last three games. This downturn has come after a stretch of particularly strong play that made it seem as though the Hoosiers had point guard figured out. Indiana needs Johnson to be the best version of himself tonight: a cerebral decision-maker, strong defender and aggressive transition threat. They can't afford another 3-for-12 performance from their best backcourt player. Johnson was down after the loss to the Buckeyes and Trayce Jackson-Davis has made it a priority to try to lift his point guard's spirits in recent days. Tonight, we'll see whether that labor bore fruit.

Indiana is the better team in this game. That much was clear when these teams met in College Park and it fits with their respective records. The Hoosiers don't need to dominate tonight – they just need to find a way to win. They're in survive-and-advance mode now. This team has struggled in big moments most of the season (wins over Ohio State and Purdue being notable exceptions), but it has played hard throughout even when it hasn't played well. If the Hoosiers can come out with intensity and take an early lead, maybe the "negative energy" Jackson-Davis said has surrounded the program in recent days will begin to dissipate. The Assembly Hall crowd might not be one of the biggest of the season, but it will be one of the most appreciative if Indiana can come out with a galvanizing victory. The postseason starts now.

